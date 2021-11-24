Bank Manager Killed During Robbery In Pune

The cooperative bank's manager Rajendra Bhor was killed in the incident. (Representational)

The manager of a cooperative bank was killed during robbery in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The manager was identified as Rajendra Bhor (around 50).

The incident took place at Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanshta at Tandali village around 1.50 pm, said an official of the Narayangaon police station.

"Two persons, who were wearing helmets, entered the bank and opened fire before making away with some cash. Bhor, who was hit by bullets, was declared brought dead at a hospital," he said.

The robbers are estimated to have looted up to Rs 2 lakh in cash from the bank, said district superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh, adding that probe was on.