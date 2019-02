The boy is stuck at a depth of 10 feet in the borewell, the agency added.

A six-year-old boy is trapped in a 200-feet-deep borewell at a village in Maharashtra's Pune, news agency ANI has reported.

The police has reached the spot and a team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has also been rushed to the site.

More details are awaited.