2 Men Seen On Camera Prepping 'White Powder' To Snort In Pune Bar

Pune: Screengrab of video of two men allegedly prepping to take drugs in a bar

A video of two men preparing to snort drugs inside the toilet of a pub in Pune has been shared widely on social media.

The visuals are reportedly from a pub in Pune's Fergusson College Road, or FC Road.

In the video, one of the men is seen dividing a white, powdery substance kept on the screen of a mobile phone. He does this with what appears to be a bank card on his right hand. He holds some kind of an identity card on his left hand.

The mobile phone is kept on top of the lid of a toilet seat. Another man on the right is seen rolling a piece of paper, ostensibly to snort the white powder suspected to be drugs.

Reports say the videos were taken by a journalist in Pune. More visuals show men partying at the public, with the timestamp at 3.26 am.

The police have not given a statement on the matter so far.

Pune's FC Road is one of the busiest streets in the city, and is a popular place among college students, locals, and tourists alike.