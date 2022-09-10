2 Men Kidnap Boy, Demand Rs 20 Crore, Later Kill Him In Pune: Cops

The accused have been charged with murder, kidnapping, police said. (Representational)

The body of a seven-year-old boy missing from a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district since Thursday was found in a deserted building on Saturday, a police official said.

Manthan Bhosale (20) and Aniket Samadar (21) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Aditya Ogle, he said.

"The child's body was found in a deserted building in Bhosari MIDC area. Bhosale lives in the victim's building and held a grudge against the child's father. To divert the attention of investigators, he had messaged the child's father from a labourer's phone and demanded Rs 20 crore on Friday," he said.

"Ten teams were formed to trace the boy. We traced the number from which the Rs 20 crore extortion message was sent. The owner of the phone said an unidentified person had used it to send the message. A further probe led to the arrests of Bhosale and Samadar," he said.

The Pimpri police station official said the accused strangled the boy inside a moving car as the child was shouting, after which they abandoned the body in a deserted building in the Bhosari MIDC area.

The two have been charged with murder, kidnapping and other offences, the official added.

