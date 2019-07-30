2 Girls, Found Hanging In Pune Home, Were Sexually Assaulted: Police

The police have detained the father of the two girls. (Representational)

A day after a 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their house in in Pimpri Chinchwad outside Pune, the police on Monday said two of the children had been sexually assaulted.

The woman and the children, including a boy and two girls, all aged below nine years, were found hanging in separate rooms in the house on Sunday afternoon.

Initially, the police suspected that the woman hanged the children before killing herself over fights with her husband. However, the postmortem report has revealed that the girls were sexually assaulted

The police have detained the girls' father.

While the woman was found hanging inside a room, the children were found hanging from a single hook in another room, police had said. No suicide note was found in the house.

The family had recently moved to their rented accommodation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.