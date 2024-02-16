2 Cops, 6 Others Allegedly Plant Drugs On Pune Student, Extort Rs 4.98 Lakh

The accused managed to extort Rs 4.98 lakh from the student, said police.

Two cops, along with six others, conspired to extort money from a first-year engineering student in Pune by threatening to implicate him in a false drugs case. A case has been registered in Dehu Road police station against the eight accused and four of them have been arrested so far.

The accused managed to extort Rs 4.98 lakh from the student, who was studying engineering in Pune's Symbiosis college, after allegedly planting drugs on him, said police.

According to the police, some of the people involved in the conspiracy knew the victim. One of the accused took the victim to a hotel and planted a packet of drugs in his pocket. Later, he tipped off the two cops involved in the plan.

When the cops came and found drugs in the victim's pocket, they threatened to file an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case against him.

DCP Bapu Bhangar said that the two cops then demanded Rs 20 lakh to hush up the matter. "The amount was later settled at Rs 8 lakh, out of which, around Rs 5 lakh was transferred to two different accounts of the accused," he said.

The case was lodged at Dehu Road police station by the victim's father.

According to the police, the eight accused involved in the conspiracy are- Aman Amin Sheikh, Hussain Dange, Mohammad Ahmar Mirza, Shankar Gorde, Munna Swami, Anil Chaudhary, and the two cops- Hemant Gaikwad, and Sachin Shejal.

DCP Bapu Bhangar said that four accused have been arrested and will be kept in police custody till February 20. The two cops involved in the case along with two others accused are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them.