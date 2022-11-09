Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress's Chet Ram Thakur - 5-Point Profile

Chet Ram Thakur contested his first election on a Congress ticket in 2003.

With the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections now just days away, the ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state. The Congress, meanwhile, is trying to make a comeback in a state which is known to choose between the two parties alternately. Among the seats expected to see tough competition is Seraj where Congress leader Chet Ram Thakur will face current Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Here are five important points about Chet Ram Thakur:

– Born on October 6, 1960, to Shiv Dayal, Chet Ram Thakur was always interested in politics. After completing his Civil Engineering and BA, Mr Thakur joined politics.

– Chet Ram Thakur has been in active politics for over 30 years, starting way back in 1990 when he won the election of Panchayat Pradhan.

– The 62-year-old contested his first election on a Congress ticket in 2003 and came third.

– Congress handed him another ticket in 2017 when he lost to Jai Ram Thakur, who then became the Chief Minister of the state.

– Chet Ram Thakur, the former chairman of Milkfed, will once again face Jai Ram Thakur in the Himachal state polls 2022.