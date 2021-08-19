On Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, Interesting Facts About The Former Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: He earned the epithet "Mr Clean" due to promise to root out corruption.

August 20, 2021, marks the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was India's youngest Prime Minister. The day is also known as Sadbhavana Diwas — it's aimed at promoting national integration, and peace among various communities. Rajiv Gandhi was just 40 when he became Prime Minister of India after his mother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was assassinated on October 31, 1984. Born in Mumbai (then Bombay), Rajiv Gandhi was just three years old when India gained independence and his grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, became the first Prime Minister of the country.

On Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, we bring you some interesting facts about this exceptional leader:

With an enviable political legacy to carry forward, he was the obvious successor to the first woman Prime Minister of India, despite his distaste for public life. And then he suddenly had to take on the reins of the country at the young age of 40 after the assassination of his mother and incumbent Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi was sent to school at Welham Prep in Dehra Dun. However, soon, he was moved to the residential Doon School. After school, he went to Trinity College in Cambridge. From there, he joined Imperial College (London). Though he enrolled for a course in mechanical engineering, he didn't complete it.

Rajiv Gandhi met his future wife, Edvige Antonia Albina Maino, at Cambridge University. In 1968, he married her, and she was renamed Sonia Gandhi. After marriage, she moved into the house of her mother-in-law, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi had a liking for music — Western and Hindustani classical — and was passionate about photography.

It seemed politics didn't interest Rajiv Gandhi initially in life. By profession, he was a pilot. In 1970, he began working with Indian Airlines.

Notwithstanding his hesitation to give up his career as a pilot, Rajiv Gandhi had to embrace politics due to circumstances, especially after the death of his more ambitious brother Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash in 1980. Rajiv Gandhi contested the polls from his brother's seat Amethi. He became the president of the Indian Youth Congress in 1981.

Rajiv Gandhi earned the epithet “Mr Clean” due to his efforts and promise to root out corruption from the country.

Rajiv Gandhi also loved to drive around himself — perhaps one of the only prime ministers in India to do so. He had also driven himself to his election campaigns.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi passed the anti-defection law in 1985, according to which an elected Member of Parliament could not join an opposition party till the next election.

Rajiv Gandhi is remembered as one of the most charismatic Prime Ministers that India has ever had. This year on August 20, he would have turned 77 had his life not been cut short by a human bomb in 1991.