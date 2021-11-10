Malala Yousafzai, Her Partner Asser Announce Wedding In UK. See Pics

Malala Yousafzai and Asser held their wedding ceremony at home in Britain's Birmingham

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her partner Asser announced their wedding on social media today. The girls' education activist and Asser held their nikkah ceremony at home in Britain's Birmingham.

Announcing the life event, Ms Yousafzai tweeted, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Ms Yousafzai was born in Pakistan. She was shot at by Taliban terrorists in 2012 when she was only 11 for speaking out publicly on behalf of girls and their right to learn, which made her a target in Pakistan, where, in her own words, "welcoming a baby girl is not always cause for celebration."

She was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where she recovered and later continued her activism for education for the girl child.

In 2014, after months of surgeries and rehabilitation, she joined her family in their new home in the UK. With her father's help, she set up Malala Fund, a charity dedicated to giving every girl an opportunity to achieve a future she chooses.

In recognition of her work, Ms Yousafzai received the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2014 and became the youngest-ever Nobel laureate. She went on to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford and graduated in 2020.