Jo Lindner Dies At 30. 5 Facts About The Bodybuilder

Jo Lindner: Before entering the bodybuilding world, he worked as a bouncer at a club.

Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, also known as Joesthetics, died at the age of 30. His girlfriend Nicha confirmed his death on Instagram. She revealed that Jo Lindner died from a sudden aneurysm. In a heartfelt post, Nicha paid tribute to “the amazing and incredible person in this world” and also recalled the last moments she spent with him. Alongside the note, she also shared a bunch of adorable and funny pictures as well as videos in the Instagram post.

“Jo is the best place, everyone. Yesterday he passed away from an aneurysm... I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me … then we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 … he was in my arms.. this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late (sic),” read a part of her long post.

Further, in the post, Nicha heaped praises on Jo Lindner. She said, “At this moment I couldn't write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.....e (is) so sweet, kind strong and HARD WORK(ing) MAN, loyal and honestly smart. And he is a believer in EVERYONE, especially ME…he believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world.

When everyone else just laugh about it. (sic)”

