Jo Lindner Dies At 30. 5 Facts About The Bodybuilder

Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, also known as Joesthetics, died at the age of 30. His girlfriend Nicha confirmed his death on Instagram. She revealed that Jo Lindner died from a sudden aneurysm. In a heartfelt post, Nicha paid tribute to “the amazing and incredible person in this world” and also recalled the last moments she spent with him. Alongside the note, she also shared a bunch of adorable and funny pictures as well as videos in the Instagram post.
“Jo is the best place, everyone. Yesterday he passed away from an aneurysm... I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me … then we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 … he was in my arms.. this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late (sic),” read a part of her long post.
Further, in the post, Nicha heaped praises on Jo Lindner. She said, “At this moment I couldn't write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.....e (is) so sweet, kind strong and HARD WORK(ing) MAN, loyal and honestly smart. And he is a believer in EVERYONE, especially ME…he believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world.
When everyone else just laugh about it. (sic)”
Have a look at her full post here:
Here are five facts about Jo Lindner:
- Jo Lindner or Joesthetics was a German bodybuilder. He was a fitness model and social media influencer who was popular for fitness-related tips, tricks, and routines.
- Before entering the bodybuilding world, he worked as a bouncer at a club.
- He was the owner of Alien Gains, a personal training app.
- In a YouTube video, Jo had admitted that he uses steroids after various trainers targeted him and termed him a liar for claiming that his gains are natural. His video was titled - How I First Got In Touch With Steroids (The True Story).
- Jo's fans have often compared his physical appearance to that of actor, and former bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger.