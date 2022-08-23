Jay Shetty Officiated Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's wedding: 5 Points On Him

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Shetty graduated with a first class BSc (Honors) Degree in Behavioural Science from Cass Business School in London, but ditched his career to find inner peace and became a motivational speaker and a social media star.

Mr Shetty's mother is from Gujarat and father from South India, but he was born in north London in September, 1987. He told The Guardian in 2020 that he had a mildly rebellious childhood - experimenting with drugs, fighting and drinking too much.

Mr Shetty had also officiated the wedding of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in September last year.

Mr Shetty and Jennifer Lopez have previously featured together in a few videos of YouTube series Coach Conversations. She also appeared in his podcast On Purpose in March 2021.