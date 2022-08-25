Jaiver Shergill: 5 Points On Leader Who Resigned From Congress

According to his Instagram profile, Jaiveer Shergill is a practicing lawyer of the Supreme Court.

A Jat Sikh, he was born in Punjab's Jalandhar and studied in the city's St Joseph's Boys School. After completing his graduation from National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata, he went to UC Berkeley School of Law, University of California, for a master's degree in law.

Mr Shergill has handled many high-profile cases as a Supreme Court lawyer. He was on the panel of lawyers representing Vodafone and also represented Tata group.

Before resigning, Mr Shergill served as the national media panelist for the Congress party, spokesperson for the Punjab Pradesh Congress and co-chairman of the legal cell, Congress (Punjab).