Imran Khan: From Cricket To Jail With Layover At Prime Minister's Office

Imran Khan took oath in August 2018 as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan is all set to hold a crucial national election tomorrow, to form a new government for the next five years. Of the 241 million people, 128 million Pakistanis are above 18 years of age and eligible to vote. A total of 5,121 candidates are contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces. Pakistan's national assembly consists of 336 seats, of which 266 are decided through direct voting on polling day.

In addition, of the remaining 70 seats, 60 are reserved for women candidates while 10 are for non-Muslims.

Ahead of the polling, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is facing a challenging task, with his legal entanglements.

Here's all you need to know about Imran Khan: