Imran Khan: From Cricket To Jail With Layover At Prime Minister's Office

Pakistan is all set to hold a crucial national election tomorrow, to form a new government for the next five years. Of the 241 million people, 128 million Pakistanis are above 18 years of age and eligible to vote. A total of 5,121 candidates are contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces. Pakistan's national assembly consists of 336 seats, of which 266 are decided through direct voting on polling day.
In addition, of the remaining 70 seats, 60 are reserved for women candidates while 10 are for non-Muslims.
Ahead of the polling, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is facing a challenging task, with his legal entanglements.
Here's all you need to know about Imran Khan:
- Imran Khan was born in Lahore, on October 5, 1952.
- After completing his initial studies at Aitchison College and the Cathedral School in Lahore, he wen to Keble College, Oxford for undergraduate degree in Economics, Political Science and History.
- He was also the captain of the Oxford University cricket team in 1974.
- Imran Khan also had an illustrious cricket career. He was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team in 1982. He led the team aka "Imran's Cornered Tigers" to winning the 1992 World Cup title.
- He is known as one of the top all-rounders in the world of cricket.
- Former cricketer Imran Khan took oath in August 2018 as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, the 71-year-old was ousted from the office in 2022.
- The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, currently serving a 34-year sentence in separate cases, was arrested last year in May on corruption charges.
- Mr Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. This was after an Islamabad-based session's court sentenced him to three years in prison on charges of hiding the proceeds from the sale of state gifts from the Toshakhana.