Key Players In Pakistan Polls And Their Position On India

As Pakistan gears up for a crucial election on Thursday, the political landscape is rife with controversies, court battles, and accusations of an uneven playing field. Amid the chaos, the question of Pakistan's relationship with India looms large.

Here's a comprehensive look at the key candidates and their stance on India.

Nawaz Sharif - The Lion of Punjab

Nawaz Sharif, heading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is a political heavyweight expected to secure victory and potentially become prime minister for the fourth time. Despite his wealth and influence, Sharif has faced intermittent spells in jail and exile.

A champion of economic liberalisation and free markets, Sharif has also expressed a keen interest in improving ties with India. His party manifesto promises a 'Message of Peace' to India, but only on the condition that New Delhi reverses the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir - a region pivotal to Pakistani electoral politics. Sharif, who recently returned from exile, has acknowledged India's progress and global achievements, advocating for renewed diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari - A Political Heir

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 35 and the scion of the Bhutto dynasty and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) enters the electoral fray with a rich political legacy. The son of Benazir Bhutto, he inherits a family history marked by tragedy and power struggles.

Elected twice, his mother was killed in an assassination in 2007. His grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, another former Prime Minister, faced a different fate - removed from power in a coup and executed in 1979. His father, Asif Ali Zardari, became President but remains a divisive figure because of rampant corruption allegations.

While the PPP may not secure a majority, its stronghold in southern Sindh province gives it significant influence in potential coalition-building. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's stance on India has been multifaceted. While advocating normalisation of ties, he also made widely criticised comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

Imran Khan - The Charismatic Cricketer Turned Politician

Imran Khan, ousted from the prime minister's office in 2022 and barred from this election due to legal entanglements, remains a formidable force through his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Despite strained relations with the military, Khan's party could still make a significant impact in the polls.

In 2019, he urged PM Modi to "give peace a chance" and expressed readiness to act on intelligence regarding the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Nearly two weeks following the Pulwama attack, tensions between the two countries escalated. Twenty-four Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s, entered Indian airspace over Jammu and Kashmir. An aerial engagement ensued, resulting in the downing of an F-16 by an Indian MiG-21 Bison. The MiG-21 also sustained damage and crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured by Pakistani forces but released two days later.

In 2021, Khan welcomed a ceasefire agreement, stressing Islamabad's readiness to address issues through dialogue. However, in June 2023, Khan highlighted the absence of progress in the quid-pro-quo relationship with India.