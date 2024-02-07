A Quick Guide To Pakistan's National Elections

Pakistan elections: 128 million out of a population of 241 million are eligible to vote.

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday in a widely watched national election that will lead to the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-ridden South Asian nation for the next five years.

Here are some facts about how the electoral system works in Pakistan:

Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy and voting will take place for seats in the federal legislature, called the National Assembly, and four provincial, or state, legislatures.

128 million Pakistanis out of a population of 241 million are eligible to vote - all those above 18. Polling booths are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (0400 GMT to 1200 GMT) usually but time can be extended in exceptional individual circumstances.

On election day, voters will cast their ballots for two legislators to represent their constituency - one federally and the other provincially. There are 5,121 candidates contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces.

The National Assembly consists of 336 seats - 266 are decided through direct voting on polling day, while 70 reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims - are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house.

Victorious candidates become members of the National Assembly. Independent candidates have the option to join any party after the elections.

Once constituted, the National Assembly holds a parliamentary vote to select a leader of the house, who becomes the prime minister.

A successful candidate must show a simple majority in the house - that is, the support of at least 169 members.

Once a prime ministerial candidate wins the vote in the National Assembly, they are sworn in as prime minister. The new prime minister picks cabinet ministers, who form the federal government.

A similar process is followed at the provincial level to pick a chief minister and a provincial government.

