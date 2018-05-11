Himanshu Roy - 'Supercop' And A 'Fitness Freak': His Top Cases

Born on June 23, 1963, Mr Roy was serving as Additional Director General of Police and was often called a "fitness freak" and a "supercop" by his friends. He is credited with leading the investigation into many high-profile cases. The former Mumbai top cop is also credited for setting up Mumbai's first Cyber Crime Cell.
Here are the top 5 cases that Himanshu Roy handled:
IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 that came to light during the Indian Premier League. It was Himanshu Roy who was responsible for the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh. It was alleged that Mr Singh, who was released on bail in June 2013, had links to bookies in this spot-fixing scandal. Mr Roy was also responsible for the arrest of Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of former ICC president N Srinivasan and owner of Chennai Super Kings franchise in the same spot-fixing case. He also probed cricketer Sreesanth in connection with the fixing scandal
While Mr Roy was heading the anti-terror squad, he arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American School in Bandra Kurla complex. He also played a major part in the handling of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Himanshu Roy was also responsible for firing at Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif Bael in 2011.
Himanshu Roy also played a key role in the investigation of journalist J Dey's murder case. Journalist J Dey, who was known for his investigative pieces, was gunned down by four bike-borne killers in broad daylight near his residence in Mumbai's Powai on June 11, 2011. Earlier this month, Gangster Chhota Rajan was convicted for the murder of the journalist. The police said Chhota Rajan had ordered the killing, irked by his portrayal as a small-time crook in a book the journalist was planning to write.
He also investigated the murder of Mumbai lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha, who was brutally killed at her apartment in central Mumbai. Pallavi, the daughter of a Delhi-based IAS officer, was alone at home and sleeping on August 9, 2012, when Mughal, a watchman in her building, sneaked in using a stolen key. Mughal tried to rape her and when she fought back, he stabbed her repeatedly before slitting her throat. Sajjad Mughal was sentenced to life in jail in 2014.
Mr Roy was also part of the investigation in the 2012 double murder case in Delhi. Vijay Palande, the prime accused, was arrested in April 2012 for murdering Delhi businessman Arun Tikku and film producer Karankumar Kakkad. The probe into the 2012 murders revealed how the two gruesome murders took place.