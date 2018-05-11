Himanshu Roy - "Supercop" And A "Fitness Freak": His Top Cases Himanshu Roy, who was often called a "fitness freak" and a "supercop" by his friends, was battling with cancer when he allegedly committed suicide.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Himanshu Roy is credited with leading the investigation into many high-profile cases New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his Mumbai home at around 1.40 pm today, police said. Mr Roy was rushed to a hospital in Marine Lines, where he was declared dead. He was battling cancer for a long time, and was on extended medical leave since 2016, police said. He had even gone abroad for medical help but his health deteriorated despite the treatment. A Chartered Accountant by training and an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1988 batch, Mr Roy is survived by his wife Bhawna Roy, an IAS officer who quit civil services to work with a non-profit organisation in Maharashtra.



Born on June 23, 1963,



Here are the top 5 cases that



IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 that came to light during the Indian Premier League. It was Himanshu Roy who was responsible for the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh. It was alleged that Mr Singh, who was released on bail in June 2013, had links to bookies in this spot-fixing scandal. Mr Roy was also responsible for the arrest of Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of former ICC president N Srinivasan and owner of Chennai Super Kings franchise in the same spot-fixing case. He also probed cricketer Sreesanth in connection with



While Mr Roy was heading the anti-terror squad, he arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American School in Bandra Kurla complex. He also played a major part in the handling of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Himanshu Roy was also responsible for firing at Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif Bael in 2011.



Himanshu Roy also played a key role in the investigation of journalist J Dey's murder case. Journalist J Dey, who was known for his investigative pieces, was gunned down by four bike-borne killers in broad daylight near his residence in Mumbai's Powai on June 11, 2011. Earlier this month, Gangster Chhota Rajan was convicted for the murder of the journalist. The police said



He also investigated



Mr Roy was also part of the investigation in the 2012 double murder case in Delhi. Vijay Palande, the prime accused, was arrested in April 2012 for murdering Delhi businessman Arun Tikku and film producer Karankumar Kakkad. The probe into the 2012 murders revealed how the two gruesome murders took place.



