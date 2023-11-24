How Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Transformed From Student Leader To Union Minister

Before entering electoral politics, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was actively involved in the RSS.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a two-time MP and current Jal Shakti Minister, stands out as a key figure in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His journey from student leadership to overseeing the implementation of the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission under PM Modi's second term showcases his commitment and capability.

As the custodian of a budget totalling Rs 3.5 trillion, Mr Shekhawat spearheads the mission to provide water taps to all households by 2024, claiming significant progress with drinking water reaching 60 per cent of households nationwide.

The Lok Sabha election next year will see Mr Shekhawat playing a pivotal role as access to safe drinking water becomes a cornerstone of the BJP's grassroots campaign. Despite speculations about contesting state assembly polls, he remains focused on his ministerial responsibilities, dispelling rumours about his candidacy for Chief Minister in Rajasthan.

Mr Shekhawat's rise in politics began as a Philosophy postgraduate and MPhil from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur. Starting with the BJP's student wing ABVP, he won the university president election in 1992 with a record margin. Progressing to become the general secretary of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, he showcased his leadership skills.

A sports enthusiast who played basketball at the national and inter-university level, Mr Shekhawat is also known as the 'farmer who wore jeans'.

Before entering electoral politics, Mr Shekhawat was actively involved in the RSS and served as the General Secretary of the Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti, an RSS-affiliated NGO focusing on welfare projects in border areas. Born into a Rajput family in 1967, he secured his first parliamentary win in 2014, defeating the Congress's Chandresh Kumari Katoch with a record-breaking margin.

In the 2019 general election, Mr Shekhawat reaffirmed his political prowess by defeating Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot. Tasked with PM Modi's ambitious mission to provide safe drinking water to all households, he navigates the political landscape with dedication.

In recent years, his name also emerged among the new generation of BJP leaders for Chief Minister candidate in Rajasthan. In recent NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey, Mr Shekhawat was among the third-best choice for Chief Ministership, after Vasundhara Raje and Mahant Balak Nath.

Mr Shekhawat, however, denied many times that he is not in the race for the top post in Rajasthan. "I have already said it is not my right. I live in the present... have never worked thinking about what will happen tomorrow. I do what I can for my country today," he told NDTV.

Mr Shekhawat, who is from Mehroli village in Sikar district, is not contesting the election, but the party has deployed him as a star campaigner against the Congress and Mr Gehlot.

Despite past differences with Ms Raje, Mr Shekhawat enjoys the trust of both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Fondly known as "Gajju Banna" in Jodhpur circle, his journey from student leader to Union Minister reflects his unwavering commitment to public service.