Delhi Car Horror Victim Worked As Wedding Usher, Bought Scooty Last Year

Anjali Singh, 20, took care of a large family of six siblings, an unwell mother, and a grandmother.

On Saturday evening, she left her home in West Delhi for a party at a hotel, and never returned. In the early hours of the New Year, she died in a horrific manner after a car hit her scooty, knocking her off, and dragged her for 12 km.

Anjali's family in Sultanpuri is shattered. "She was the sole breadwinner. She lost her father many years ago and her mother is a kidney patient," said her grandmother Kanta.

Anjali's body was stuck in the axle and she was dragged for over an hour by the car with five occupants, all allegedly drunk. When she was found, her clothes had been ripped off and her skin peeled off. Her family alleged rape, but the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault as there were no injuries to her private parts.

"They raped her. They should be hanged," her grandmother told NDTV.

Her neighbours are in shock.

Anjali, said neighbours, was a "good girl", the "guardian of the family".

"She got two sisters married. She was paying for her brothers' education. She really was the guardian, took care of her entire family," a neighbour said.

Anjali had to drop out of school to start earning. She began with a job at a salon and went on to work as an usher at weddings for daily remuneration.

At weddings, she was usually in charge of guests, flowers and dressing the bride.

She gifted herself the scooty last year.

She also loved designing clothes and making Instagram reels. Her Instagram account has now been blocked.

"She was the star of our house," said her sister Preeti, according to the Express report.