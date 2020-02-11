Know Your Delhi Candidate: Raghav Chadha

Delhi Election 2020: Raghav Chadha is AAP candidate from central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

Name: Raghav Chadha

Age: 31

Profession: Chartered Accountant

Total assets: Rs 20 Lakh (approximate)

Education: University of Delhi

Constituency: Rajinder Nagar

Says: "My family was very comfortable with the idea of me entering politics as an AAP member since it was formed with the same ethics and morals as the anti-corruption movement that they supported."

Profile: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, party's candidate from central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, is pitted against BJP veteran RP Singh, a 58-year-old advertising professional from the same neighbourhood and Congress's Rocky Tusseed. He is leading in the assembly constituency as votes are counted in Delhi.

Mr Chadha - the youngest spokesperson and also member of the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party - sought votes as ''Rajinder Nagar Ka Beta''. Ahead of the voting last week, he has said that Delhi election's narrative is "Kejriwal vs Who".

During his campaign, he drew support of a different kind and received over a dozen marriage proposals, according to his social media team.

This is the first time that Mr Chadha is fighting an assembly election. Last year, he had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from South Delhi.

"The fight is between AAP and BJP. Congress is non-existent and BJP is far behind us," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI ahead of the voting last week.

"From Pandav Nagar to Karol Bagh, these are the areas where I have lived all my life. I have been given an opportunity to make my birthplace my workplace," he said. Irregular and dirty water supply is an issue this election, Mr Chadha had said, promising to install smog towers to fight air pollution.

This is also the first election for his Congress rival - Rocky Tusseed, the youngest candidate in Delhi assembly polls.

