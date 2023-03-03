5 Facts On BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Whose Son Was Caught Taking Bribe

Madal Virupakshappa is the MLA from Channagiri in the Karnataka's Davanagere district.

He was first elected from the Channagiri constituency in 2008 but lost his seat to Congress's Vadnal Rajanna in the 2013 elections. He was voted back to power in 2018.

According to ADR data, Madalu Virupakshappa had assets worth Rs 5.73 crore when he filed his nomination for the 2018 polls.

The 58-year-old was the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the famous Mysore Sandal Soap. He resigned from the post today morning after the scandal involving his son Prashanth Madal made the headlines.