Tejashwi Yadav Urges Speaker To Call Special Session Of Bihar Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav said opposition wants to discuss failing law and order of Bihar among other issues (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday urged the Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to hold a Special Session amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Speaker had called for an all-party meeting amid the coronavirus lockdown. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via video conference. If such a meeting could be held then the Speaker can call for a Special Session," Mr Yadav told reporters.

He further said that the Opposition wants to inform the government about the mismanagements in the state amid the lockdown.

"During the two-month lockdown, several issues have cropped up like Bihar's law and order during the lockdown period, mismanagement in bringing back migrant labourers, and crumbling of the health department. The Opposition feels it is their duty to inform the state government about these serious issues," Tejashwi Yadav added.