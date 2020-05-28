Rs 4 Lakh For Families Of 3 Children Killed At Construction Site In Patna

The incident took place at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg on Wednesday. (Representational)

Three children lost their lives after a slab fell on them at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Patna on Wednesday.

Patna District Magistrate Ravi Kumar announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the children.

Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, said that action will be taken against the guilty.