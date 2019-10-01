Fire Breaks Out At Patna Petrol Pump, No Casualties Reported Yet

The petrol pump, situated in Patna's Dinkar circle, comes under the Nala Road area of the city.

A fire broke out at a petrol pump in Patna this evening. The petrol pump, situated in Patna's Dinkar circle, comes under the Nala Road area of the city.

Reports say continuous leakage of petrol led to the fire. No casualties have been reported as of now.

More details are awaited.

