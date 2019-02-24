50-Year-Old Owner Of Cake Shop Shot Dead By Unidentified Persons In Patna

Purushottam Kumar, 50, owner of a cake shop was shot dead by unidentified persons (Representational)

A businessman was shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar capital Patna, a senior police officer said Sunday.

Purushottam Kumar, 50, owner of a cake shop was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The incident happened near Surya apartment on Fraser road at around 7:30 pm when Mr Kumar was on way to his shop located on new Dakbungalow road, the official said.

Police rushed the businessman to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have recovered an empty cartridge and the man's bike from the spot, police said.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles, the SSP said adding that prima facie it does not seem to be the case of property offence.