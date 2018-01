Four women were feared drowned after a boat, carrying nine members of a family, capsized in the Ganga in rural Patna on Wednesday, police said.Five others--two men and three women--were rescued.The boat was carrying members of the family based in Gaya district, who had come here to take a holy dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima, SHO Naseem Ahmed told PTI. The incident took place around 10 am in Fatuha police station area.Efforts were on to trace the missing persons, the SHO said.