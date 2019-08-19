Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra Dies At 82

Ex -Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died in New Delhi after a prolonged illness

The 82-year-old was a professor and went on to become the Chief Minister of Bihar three times. He belonged to the from Congress party. He also served as a Union minister. He was a member of the Bhartiya Jan Congress (Rashtriya).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the veteran leader's death and declared a three-day state mourning.

"Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

He will be cremated with full state honours.

