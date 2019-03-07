Diamond Earrings Stolen From Patna Jewellery Shop. Owner Says Thief A Rat

The shop owner said he will donate the earrings to a temple, if he finds them. (Representational)

After diamond earrings were stolen from his shop, a jeweler in Patna pointed out towards an unlikely thief-a rat. Surprisingly unfazed by the loss, the shopkeeper said he was delighted that the rat, who believed to be an embodiment of god, took away the earrings on the auspicious day of 'Mahashivratri' and gave them as a present to goddess Parvati.

"I believe that the rat was an embodiment of God and took away the earrings to give them to Goddess Parvati on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. I am delighted that it chose my shop for this purpose, Dheeraj Kumar, the shopkeeper told news agency ANI.

The "theft" was reportedly caught on CCTV cameras. The rat was seen scurrying with a yellow plastic bag in which the ornaments were kept.

Mr Kumar said that will not keep the earrings if he finds them. He will instead offer them at Kedarnath.