It has also been reported that clashes had erupted between two groups in Patrakar Nagar area.

Patna | | Updated: May 21, 2019 07:38 IST
Clashes Erupt in Patna, Class 11 Student Stabbed To Death

A class 11 student was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups in Patna


Patna: 

A class 11 student was stabbed to death in Patrakar Nagar area of Patna on Monday when he was returning from his coaching class.

The student, has been identified as Aman Raj. 

It has also been reported that clashes had erupted between two groups in Patrakar Nagar area.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the matter. 



