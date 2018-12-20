Businessman Shot Dead In Bihar's Vaishali

The industrialist was attacked by a motorcycle-borne assailant (Representational)

A Patna-based industrialist was shot dead while his driver was left critically injured in broad daylight in Vaishali district on Thursday, right across the river Ganges, an official said.

Gunjan Khemka, 32, the convenor of the Bihar BJP's small industries cell, was sprayed with bullets while he was approaching his factory in Hajipur, the headquarter of Vaishali where he owned a factory, Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

He said as per eyewitness accounts, the industrialist was attacked by a motorcycle-borne attacker who sped away after opening fire.

While Mr Khemka died on the spot, his driver has been admitted to the Hajipur Sadar hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the SP said adding that further investigations were on.

Reacting to Mr Khemka's killing, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said "the cold-blooded murder of our very dear friend and party colleague has left us shell-shocked.....the murder of Gunjan is surely connected with lapses and failure of local police and administration.....the Chief Minister must take the police and administration to task and ensure the killers are severely punished".

Mr Anand, whose party is an alliance partner in the Nitish Kumar government, however clarified that he was issuing the statement in his "personal capacity" as he felt "demoralised over the loss of a personal friend".

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "the consequence of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi begging before criminals with folded hands can now be seen on a daily basis. A prominent businessman of Bihar has been gunned down by AK 47 toting criminals who enjoy the patronage of the powerful".

The RJD leader was referring to a controversial gesture by PM Modi during the "Pitri Paksh" festival at Gaya when he had urged anti-social elements to give up their activities for the 15-day-period when the Bihar town is visited from people across the world.