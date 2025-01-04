Amid Row Over Plush Van At Hunger Strike Site, Prashant Kishor's Comeback

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is on a defensive during his hunger strike in Patna, after critics pointed at his plush van.

Mr Kishor is on a hunger strike in support of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination candidates, who alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exams.

Mr Kishor's white caravan is a modified minibus with standard caravan fittings installed.

During his fast, his rivals pointed at the plush vehicle and questioned him if he was sincere in his protest.

Mr Kishor shot back at them. He told reporters he needed the van to avoid the press and rivals from making false allegations of breaking the hunger strike if he went home to use the washroom, as they could say he had gone to eat meals.

"If I don't go to the bus, people ask if others use the van. Well, if it's someone else's house, they can go, they're not on hunger strike, they can use the bathroom, they can go to the restroom. But I'm on a hunger strike, and if I go home to use the bathroom, journalists will say I went to eat or sleep," Mr Kishor told reporters.

"Some even said the van costs Rs 4 crore, and rented at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. If that is so, give me that rent. I will use it. How foolish can people be?" he said.

His supporters posted visuals of the protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, with a sea of people shouting slogans amid the winter chill.

The Patna district administration today said it is considering action against Mr Kishor for the protest at what it called an "unauthorised location". Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh in a statement said Mr Kishor's sit-in protest at Gandhi Maidan violated rules.

"As per a 2015 Patna High Court ruling, Gardanibagh is the designated location for protests, provided prior permission is obtained from the district administration. Gandhi Maidan, a public space primarily used for recreational activities like morning and evening walks, is not authorised for protests or sit-ins. Even political rallies at Gandhi Maidan require administrative approval," Mr Singh said.

Mr Kishor, who was an election strategist before he plunged into politics full-time, has been actively supporting the protesting BPSC candidates, further bringing attention to their demands for a retest of the entire 70th preliminary examination.

Mr Kishor defended his choice of Gandhi Maidan as a protest site. He referred to the large-scale farmer protests in Delhi, and questioned whether those protests were seen as illegal and whether Delhi authorities were uninformed about the rules.

"If the district administration uses force to remove us and detains me, I will return and continue my Dharna after being released," he said.

With inputs from IANS