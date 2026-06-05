World Environment Day: IndianOil And IIT Roorkee Put The Spotlight On Climate Innovation

New Delhi: On World Environment Day 2026, NDTV and IndianOil brought together industry leaders, academics and students under the GreenKonnect initiative at IIT Roorkee. The special conversation focused on one big question: how can India meet its growing energy needs while building a sustainable future? The discussion featured Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Professor K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, who shared their perspectives on climate action, innovation and the role of young people in shaping India's green future.

India's Energy Transition Is A ‘Godsend Opportunity'

Speaking about India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Arvinder Singh Sahney highlighted the importance of energy security and sustainability.

"India is growing rapidly, and with that, the demand for energy is also increasing. Within the next 10 to 15 years, we will need almost twice the energy we consume today," he said.

According to Sahney, India's transition towards cleaner energy is more than an environmental necessity; it is an economic opportunity. "I perceive this transition as a godsend opportunity for economies like India. If we are able to grab this opportunity and take leadership in sustainable energy, our growth will be powered by indigenous energy and not imported energy," he added.

Multiple Pathways To A Sustainable Future

Addressing how IndianOil is balancing rising energy demand with climate action, Arvinder Singh Sahney outlined several key focus areas, including compressed biogas, green hydrogen, ethanol and carbon capture technologies. "Compressed biogas coming from waste-to-wealth is a huge game changer. Green hydrogen is another area where India has a significant advantage because of our affordable renewable energy resources like solar and wind," he said. Sahney stressed that these solutions not only support sustainability goals but also create opportunities for technological advancement, skill development and greater energy independence.

"In all these areas, IndianOil is taking the lead, and Indian industry is taking the lead globally," he noted.

Nature-Based Solutions Matter Too

Beyond technology, IndianOil is also investing in nature-based climate solutions. Arvinder Singh Sahney spoke about the company's work in the Sundarbans, where around 1.5 million mangrove trees have been planted to help reduce soil erosion, protect land and strengthen biodiversity.

"It has been a very noble cause and very close to our hearts at IndianOil," he said.

Sahney also highlighted the role of large-scale plantation drives in supporting the company's long-term net-zero ambitions.

"When India becomes 100, IndianOil will be net zero. Trees and green areas will play an important role in compensating for emissions that cannot be eliminated completely," he explained.

Why Industry-Academia Collaboration Is Critical

The conversation also explored the role of research and innovation in accelerating climate solutions. Using green hydrogen as an example, Arvinder Singh Sahney explained that building a complete ecosystem around clean energy technologies requires close collaboration between industry, academia, startups and researchers.

"We will win the game only when this teamwork works, when research collaboration happens and when academia, startups and the young generation all come on board," he said.

Professor K.K. Pant echoed the importance of creating solutions that balance development with sustainability. At IIT Roorkee, he said, students are encouraged to work on research that is both industry-oriented and community-focused. The institute is actively collaborating with industries, MSMEs and entrepreneurs while promoting innovation, product development and skill-building.

A Message For The Next Generation

The session concluded with a message for students looking to build careers in the evolving energy landscape. "As we move towards a mature sustainable energy industry, we will need leaders, and those leaders will come from this generation," Arvinder Singh Sahney said. He encouraged young people to prepare themselves for the future by embracing emerging fields such as AI, data science, machine learning and clean energy technologies.

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