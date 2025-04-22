National Awards And Exhibition 2024-25 Celebrates India's Young Literary Stars

New Delhi: The National Awards & Exhibition 2024-25, presented by BriBooks and powered by Education World, culminated in a spectacular celebration of young storytellers, educators, and school leaders from across India and beyond. As the world's largest book-writing competition for school students, the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) – India Edition empowers children with BriBooks' AI-powered platform, helping them publish professional-quality books.

Held in New Delhi, the event honored India's brightest young authors while welcoming international participants, reinforcing the global reach of Indian literary talent. The ceremony was graced by Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister for Education & Women & Child Development, as Chief Guest, alongside Bhavin Shah (CEO, Education World), Navyn Salem (Founder & CEO, Edesia Nutrition), and Ohad Ouziel (bestselling author of 100 Hidden Truths of Parenting).

Celebrating India's Literary Excellence With Global Connections

Top Indian schools were recognised for fostering a culture of creativity, with Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok, crowned India's No. 1 Literary Leader. Other honorees included Narayana E-Techno School (Chennai), Global Indian International School (Hyderabad), and Ryan International School (Chennai).

The event also spotlighted international achievements, such as Athena Guzman (Winner, NYAF Singapore) for her book Path to the Afterlife 1, showcasing the competition's growing global influence.

Honoring Educators And Prodigious Young Authors

Visionary teachers received Top Inspiring Educator Awards, including Pritika Chaddha (Uttam School for Girls), Jyoti Aggarwal (Maharaja Agarsain Public School), and Dusari Srivani (GIIS Uppal Campus).

Exceptional young writers stole the spotlight, with:

Reanna Sachdeva – India's No. 1 Jury Award Winner

Virat Sai Manjunath – India's No. 1 Best-Selling Author

Keya Hatkar – Three-time bestselling author and Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee

Kshipra Moreker – Prolific writer of 18+ books and India Book of Records holder

Launch Of The BriBooks Times: A Revolution In Youth Media

A historic moment came with the debut of The BriBooks Times (TBT)—India's first digital and print newspaper by children, for children. Featuring youth perspectives on news, culture, and current affairs, TBT was unveiled by the dignitaries, marking a bold leap in student-led journalism.

A Platform For Future Global Storytellers

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, said,

“This isn't just about writing—it's about empowering voices. These young authors are shaping the future of literature, not just in India, but worldwide.”

With 200,000+ books written and 200 finalists celebrated, the National Awards & Exhibition 2024-25 proved that India's next generation of authors is ready to captivate the world.

