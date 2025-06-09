Lead The Change: The Strategic ESG Certification Program By NDTV And TERI

असतो मा सद्गमय । तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय ।

"Lead us from the unreal to the real. Lead us from darkness to light."

Today, these ancient words echo with urgency. Climate anxieties, social divides, and ethical dilemmas are no longer distant threats - they're the realities we live with every day. And who has the power to shift the course of this story? Businesses. As environmentalist Paul Hawken profoundly stated, "Business is the only mechanism on the planet today powerful enough to produce the changes necessary to reverse global environmental and social degradation." The question is: are you ready to step up and lead that change?

NDTV, TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) & ZENORA, have united to answer this call. NDTV, a beacon of truth and responsibility in Indian media, and TERI, a global pioneer in sustainability and climate action, have launched the Strategic ESG Certification Program. A 3-month hybrid journey that's more than a course; it's a movement to transform how businesses operate in a world that demands accountability. The program is supported by National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), an autonomous institution of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.

What's in It for You?

This 13-week program is designed for action, not just ideas. Here's what you'll gain:

Purpose Meets Practice: Learn to embed ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) into your organization's core. With global frameworks, live case studies, and hands-on labs, you'll turn risks into opportunities and good intentions into measurable impact.

Leadership at Every Level: ESG isn't just for sustainability teams-it's for every decision-maker. When leaders embrace it, it becomes the heartbeat of your business.

Data with Meaning: Transparent KPIs tell your story. Master how to measure and communicate your progress with clarity and credibility.

Collaboration for Impact: Build alliances with NGOs, academia, and peers. Real change thrives on connection, not isolation.

Who's It For?

Tailored for CXOs, board members, ESG/CSR leaders, and policymakers, this program fits the schedules of busy professionals with its flexible, hybrid format. It's your chance to lead with purpose-and see the rewards. Did you know companies with strong ESG performance enjoy a 20% higher valuation, better access to capital, and deeper customer loyalty? This isn't just about doing good; it's about thriving for your business, your people, and the planet.

A Timely Call to Action

As we look toward World Environment Day 2025 on June 5th, it's a moment to reflect: what role will you play in shaping a sustainable future? Starting in July 2025, the Strategic ESG Certification Program offers you the tools, the network, and the vision to be part of the solution. Will you wait for change to come, or will you help build it? The choice is yours.

Join us. Learn. Lead. Transform. Together, let's turn intention into impact.

Program Details:

Duration: 13 weeks, hybrid format

For: CXOs, board members, ESG/CSR leaders, policymakers

Starts: July 2025

Learn More: NDTV TERI ESG Program: Strategic ESG for business sustainability and growth. Log on to www.zenorahub.com for details.

Let's make sustainability not just a goal, but a reality. The time is now.

