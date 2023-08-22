Best Nitric Oxide (NO2) Supplements | A Natural Workout Booster For Extreme Muscle Gains [Non-Chemical/Non-Prescription]

Introduction

You might or might not have heard of them.

Nitric oxide supplements are definitely a new trend, worth taking a closer look at.

Perhaps you have heard of nitric oxide supplements mainly as "men's" supplements, enhancing sexual mood, stimulating sexual drive and strengthening erections.

Iti Is true, a truly premium Nitric Oxide (NO) supplement manages to noticeably improve the sexual performance of any man, regardless of age.

Here is how it does that.

Improving blood circulation and allowing better blood supply to the genitals (and more specifically the penis).

However, the same applies to women.

Nitric oxide supplements do exactly the same, they also boost female libido, increase arousal and pleasure during sex, and enhance orgasm.

Nevertheless, again, this is not the only action of these amazing supplements.

If you are a fan of the gym, bodybuilding and wellness, then you may have heard of them as "amazing training enhancers".

Therefore, if you are one of those people who "sweat" in a gym and strive for a perfect physical condition and a flawless muscular body, then take a look at this article.

With nitric oxide (NO) supplements you can extend your training endurance, energize your body, boost your focus, maximize your muscle gains, and certainly minimize post-workout muscle recovery time.

There are many & different (in composition & potency) nitric oxide supplements on the market.

Depending on its primary ingredients, each supplement focuses on different benefits for the organism.

You can find nitric oxide supplements more "male", aimed at male sexual enhancement and fighting sexual dysfunctions, however, also unisex supplements mainly used as pre-workout supplements.

Nevertheless, are these supplements legal?

Are they effective?

Do they cause side effects?

Read our guide to see the best four (4) nitric oxide supplements in the world right now, and what they actually do (as determined by our own testing and user reviews).

1. Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Best selection for men and women for explosive workouts and muscle Building

2.VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – Best selection for sexual enhancement for men (any age)

3. Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout – Best selection for extreme energy (stimulant-free)

4. Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula – Best selection for hard lean muscle mass and volume

Nitric Oxide (NO) – What it is – The reason for being used as a nutritional supplement

Nitric oxide, with the chemical formula NO, is a chemical compound, naturally produced by the organism itself, working to ensure its smooth cardiovascular function.

Nitric oxide (NO) is a soluble gas composed of one nitrogen atom and one oxygen atom, produced in the endothelium and its role is related to dilation of arteries and normalization of blood circulation to the whole body, organs and tissues.

NO, by regulating blood circulation, ensures optimal transport of valuable nutrients and oxygen to the entire body.

In addition, it controls blood pressure and favors good cardiovascular function.

The best nitric oxide supplements have one more important property, enhancing the release of important hormones in the organism (such as insulin and growth factors).

This is one of the reasons these supplements have been in such great demand in recent years.

However, let's explain everything a little better.

The best natural nitric oxide supplements usually include substances such as L-citrulline and L-arginine, two very important amino acids playing a key role in protein synthesis and supporting many important body functions.

There are many nitric oxide (NO) supplements on the market, some of them more aimed at male sexual enhancement, while others offer a "workout burst" to the user (male or female).

Nevertheless, whatever their main goal is, these supplements work with the aim of improving blood circulation, which in turn leads to many important benefits for the user's organism.

From physical endurance, improved athletic performance and muscle enhancement, to enhanced sexual arousal, performance, and fertility.

When nitric oxide was discovered to act as a vasodilator, it completely changed the course of nutritional supplements, in sexual and athletic enhancement, and more!

This discovery led the scientific community to the discovery of the well-known "blue pill" Viagra, and subsequently other related drugs and para-pharmaceuticals against erectile dysfunction.

Nitric oxide (NO), as shown above, ensures many different positive effects on the organism, and on specific vital organs. Studies now confirm the improvement ensured in cardiovascular function, and in the function of the brain, liver and kidneys.

This chemical was discovered in 1998 and has since changed the way we perceive fitness and manage our training.

Gym enthusiasts know this very well.

The researchers who discovered this chemical substance were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1998, and were indelibly written in history.

Effectiveness of the best nitric oxide (NO2) supplements, in real terms

In the light of all mentioned above, let's see what nitrate supplements can do for a person.

A couple of very important questions come to our mind:

"Which is the target group of these supplements?"

“Do they only apply to men?”

“Are they only aimed at people with sexual dysfunction problems?”

"Are there specific groups that can make use of these supplements, and under what conditions?"

Therefore, we need to clarify:

Nitrate supplements are neither pure sports supplements, nor pure sexual performance and erection enhancement supplements.

Nitric oxide (NO) supplements are natural supplements, enhancing blood clotting in the body and improving blood circulation.

They also strengthen the transmission of messages between nerves and improve the "nourishment" of important organs & tissues of the organism.

Precisely, due to this diversity of nitrate supplements, selection requires more care, as one product may not work for everyone.

The effectiveness of such a supplement is very subjective and is related to the goals each person wants to achieve.

Also, the action of a supplement varies among persons, since it is affected by various factors (such as physical condition, age, gender, body weight, general health condition, and many more factors).

A thorough research on the various sites and forums by various users (of different ages and genders) can be the best guide for choosing your ideal nitric oxide supplement.

Finally, are all the best nitric oxide supplements only suitable for men? Yes or no, and why?

Although they have become known primarily as "male enhancement supplements", and as a natural (non-prescription) alternative to Viagra, the best natural nitric oxide supplements are aimed at men and women.

As proven by clinical evidence, the leading nitrate supplements - promoting (using ONLY natural ingredients) the smooth circulation of oxygen and nutrients through the blood to all vital organs and tissues of the body, a unique and all natural selection of stimulation/health/energy.

They promote general good health and wellness, but also (more specifically) enhanced athletic & sexual performance of the person using them.

Best Nitrate Supplements – Main benefits

The most important health benefits offered by these supplements (for men and women) are shown below:

weight loss

increased muscle hypertrophy

fat burning

enhanced physical endurance

energy

increased use of glucose

rapid muscle recovery (after workouts)

enhanced lung function (especially in patients with pulmonary fibrosis)

treatment of diabetic ulcers

strengthen immunity

prevent common cold

memory enhancement

fight erectile dysfunctions

enhancement of libido

reduction of high blood pressure in pregnancy

strengthen erections

prevent memory loss

strengthen the cognitive functions of the brain

faster recovery after serious injuries

Caution. For achieving real results a nitrate supplement should have a really adequate formula of ingredients.

Prior to making a purchase check the supplement's chemical composition and read some user reviews.

The best 4 Nitric Oxide Supplements (Reviews)

#1. Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Best selection for men and women for explosive workouts and muscle building

Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Introduction

Scientifically designed and with the most natural and active ingredients, Nitric MAX is a best quality natural nitric oxide booster to promise you extreme workouts and massive muscle gains.

This supplement is designed (with only natural and scientifically backed ingredients) to improve blood flow and facilitate oxygen circulation during exercise.

In the simplest (and completely harmless/chemical-free) way, CrazyBulk's Nitric MAX boosts natural levels of nitric oxide, and provides your body with a number of important benefits, from increased energy and enhanced physical endurance, to injury protection, protection of lean muscle mass from damage and rapid recovery.

Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – How it works

As already mentioned, CrazyBulk's Nitric MAX is a natural training enhancer, aiming to naturally increase nitric oxide in the user's body.

Regular use of the supplement acts as a vasodilator in the body, which means it relaxes and dilates blood vessels, thereby allowing optimal blood flow to all vital organs & tissues of the body.

However, why is this extremely important, and especially for athletes?

Optimum blood flow also allows optimal transport of more oxygen and valuable nutrients to the whole body, and more specifically to the muscles (during training).

Muscle tissues receive a huge abundance of "energizing" ingredients that supply them with energy and increased strength and endurance.

This, in addition to explosive workouts, also means reduced fatigue, so you can beat any personal record.

In addition, with oxygen and glucose directed much faster through the blood circulation to tired muscles, you ensure a much more efficient & quick recovery from training.

CrazyBulk's Nitric MAX - Does it contain Nitric Oxide?

No, and this is the most amazing thing.

CrazyBulk's Nitric MAX is a completely natural/non-chemical product, not containing nitric oxide (NO) and is not dangerous for the body.

It is a completely natural, completely active nutritional supplement for natural stimulation/enhancement of nitric oxide production by the body itself!

In its composition, it contains only nitric oxide precursors, i.e., natural active substances acting as "stimulators" for its production.

These natural substances (all clinically tested and with scientifically supported action) can be converted naturally into nitric oxide entering the body.

Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Ingredients

- Calcium (from DiCalcium Phosphate) 160 mg

- L-Arginine alpha-Ketoglutarate 1,800 mg

Its composition also contains the following non-active ingredients:

- Microcrystalline Cellulose

- Crospovidone

- Stearic Acid

- Vegetable Stearate

- Silica

- Hydroxypropyl

- Propylene Glycol

- Triacetin

Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk - Instructions for use

CrazyBulk's Nitric MAX is a natural product that-should be used systematically on a daily basis according to the manufacturer's instructions, for achieving real results

This means two (2) capsules (with water) about twenty (20) minutes before training (or regardless of training, for rest days).

Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk - Price

Each package of CrazyBulk Nitric MAX is available at the discounted price of USD 64.99, and can only be purchased through its official website.

On the official website you can find other economical and advantageous offers to ensure maximum results at the lowest price.

#2. VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – Best selection for sexual enhancement for men (Any Age)

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support - Introduction

Unfortunately, everyday life and the stress accompanying it, is an extremely burdensome situation for the individual's body, ultimately affecting their overall health (physical, spiritual and mental).

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is the second supplement selected for our list of the best nitric oxide supplements of 2023.

The reason is that it is a natural nitric oxide booster promising a real and massive boost to NO levels, and with zero risk to the user's health.

This simply means:

ZERO risk of addiction.

ZERO side effects.

ZERO toxicity.

ZERO aggravating chemicals.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support however (and unlike CrazyBulk's the number one Nitric Oxide Support) is primarily aimed at stimulating the user sexually.

It is therefore a supplement aimed strictly at men, nevertheless, without age restriction, men of all ages trying to boost their sexual arousal (libido), their sexual performance, their erections, their ejaculations, their orgasms.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support, although not aimed so much at athletic performance, also offers a more general boost to the user's physical condition, boosting their energy charge and promoting optimal physical strength & endurance.

This particular nitric oxide supplement is mainly aimed at men experiencing sexual problems, such as reduced libido or erectile dysfunction problems.

Strengthens erections and makes them bigger and harder than ever.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support strengthens (quantitatively and qualitatively) sperm and naturally increases male fertility (at whatever age).

In addition, it helps men to achieve a good psychology, but also an optimal state of their mind & its functions.

Reducing mental stress and with ingredients such as L-Arginine Alpha Keto Glutarate, green tea, magnesium stearate and calcium, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is a choice with guaranteed effectiveness.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – How it works

The lack of nitric oxide in the body, as mentioned earlier, can create significant dysfunctions in the body and damage the general health of the person.

Especially as we get older and nitric oxide production decreases in the body, the need for a "capable" supplement like VigRX Nitric Oxide Support, is almost imperative.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support can promote a more systemic production of nitric oxide, and thus better blood circulation, improved cholesterol levels, enhanced energy, improved brain and cognitive function, reduced stress, optimal physical condition, and enhanced mental health & mood.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support can also boost important male sex hormones in the user's organism (such as testosterone) and boost their libido and sexual performance.

Keeping cholesterol levels stable at normal levels and under control is extremely important for optimal nitric oxide production in the body.

VigRX Nitric Oxide is specifically designed to ensure (only through natural means) the best nitric oxide production and optimal health for the user.

It is clearly a supplement aimed only at men.

The natural supplement VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is aimed at men of all ages experiencing sexual dysfunction or lack of sexual desire.

With specially selected ingredients, this natural male sexual performance enhancer naturally boosts the levels of the testosterone hormone in the body and ensures incredible energy, physical strength & endurance to the user.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – Reason for presenting such a strong guarantee

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is a product of a reliable and serious company, producing many successful supplements around the world.

Therefore, the creators of VigRX Nitric Oxide Support feel absolutely confident about the active and scientifically supported formula of their supplement and want to pass this confidence on to you too.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support can guarantee you absolute sexual satisfaction, and not only that.

Improved physical condition. Enhanced energy levels. Better overall health and immunity.

The company therefore gives you the opportunity to risk-free test the product and return it within sixty-seven (67) days in case you are not satisfied.

Without questions & obstacles you will get all your money back.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support – Why should I select it over other nitric oxide products?

The answer is simple.

Studies clearly show that the combination of two (2) amino acids (L-citrulline and L-arginine) is much more immediately active & with much more impressive results for the body compared to the use of each of the amino acids individually.

Thus, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support was created by combining these two (2) important ingredients with their maximum safe dose, for delivering optimal results in the minimum time.

The formula of VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is a powerful, patented extract for enhanced production of nitric oxide and rapid improvement of the circulation of nutrients in the body through the blood.

According to a study, the combination of L-Citrulline & L-Arginine significantly improves blood circulation in healthy men of all ages, in just eight (8) days.

This improved blood flow to the genitals ensures strong, hard erections...every time.

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support - Ingredients

- L-Citrulline

- L-Arginine

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support - Instructions for use

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is taken in the daily dose of three (3) capsules with plenty of water (along with the morning meal).

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support - Price

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support retails for USD 79.32 per bottle only through their website.

Find great deals by visiting the VigRX Nitric Oxide Support website.

#3. Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout – Best selection for extreme energy (stimulant-free)

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout - Introduction

Using a new formula from 2021 - the company Huge Supplements & Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout - changes the training process and gives you the possibility to push yourself to its limits.

Much more drastic results without any side effects.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout is a powerful sports supplement that can ensure (in men and women) enhanced workouts and extreme physical gains.

With a new version of the supplement, a massive dose of eight thousand (8,000) mg of L-Citrulline, an active precursor of nitric oxide, works to neutralize lactic acid and ensures dynamic tireless workouts.

Besides, this is just one of the major changes the company has made to its supplement formula.

Listening to the demands of its users, the company Huge Supplements, replaced the glycerin of the first version of the supplement with the GlycerPump blend.

This natural mixture (patented) is a much more advanced and much more effective version of the chemical glycerin, which "takes off" the user's athletic endurance and performance and raises their muscle strength to new levels.

Also, the new version of the supplement uses betaine anhydrous for optimal hydration, higher performance levels in workouts, greater muscle gains, more targeted & effective fat loss and optimal cardiovascular performance for more repetitions.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout – How it works

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout is clearly a sports energy and fitness supplement, aimed at men and women ensuring more explosive training, huge amounts of energy, physical strength and endurance, and certainly maximum muscle gains.

However, the presence of caffeine (or other stimulants) in most pre-workout training supplements is prohibitive for some people.

However, most of the supplements stim-free unfortunately do not fight the feeling of exhaustion and physical strain, as a result of which you "run out" of energy in your workouts.

With Pump Serum you can have all the benefits of a powerful pre-workout supplement without the side effects of stimulants.

You can gain all the benefits of an anabolic steroid, without any chemicals & toxic elements.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout consists of ten (10) active ingredients of natural origin filling your body with energy (but without creating the nervousness of stimulants) and increasing your athletic performance and your training benefits.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout – Is a flavor selection possible?

Pump Serum is one of the few pre-workout supplements giving you the option of your own favorite flavor.

The company has created four (4) very distinct & pleasant flavors so you can select your favorite, or simply switch between them depending on the mood.

Below, the four (4) Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout flavors:

- Jungle Juice

- Strawberry Mojito

- Cherry Berry

- Island Dream

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout - Ingredients

- Choline (as Choline Bitartrate) – 980mg

- Sodium (as Himalayan Pink Sea Salt) -197mg

- L-Citrulline - 8000mg

- Betaine Anhydrous – 3000mg

- GlycerPump™ (65% Glycerol Powder) – 3000mg

- Beet Root Extract (Beta Vulgaris) - 2000mg

- L-Tyrosine – 1500mg

- Nitrosigine (Inositol Arginine Silicate) - 1500mg

- Agmatine Sulfate – 1250mg

- Pomegranate Extract (Punica Granatum) – 1000mg

- VasoDrive-AP (Casein Hydrolysate) – 254mg

- Huperzine A 1% (Huperzia Serrata Leaf Extract) – 20mg

- Bioperine (Black Pepper Fruit Extract) - 5mg.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout - Instructions for use

Pump Serum Stimulant Free Pre-Workout is in powder form to create a tasty drink.

For each dose, one (1) scoop of powder in one (1) glass of water is recommended.

The company's recommended daily dose is one (1) drink per day approximately thirty (30) minutes before your daily workout.

Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout - Price

Each package of Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout is available for USD 54.95 only through its official website.

Unfortunately, the company does not offer multi-purchase offers.

#4. Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula – Best selection for hard lean muscle mass and volume

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula - Introduction

Another really extreme performance option for immediate training benefits and real muscle volume.

Here is why.

The Magnify supplement is also (like the Pump Serum Stimulant-Free Pre-Workout) one from the leading sports supplement company Huge Supplements.

This is a natural nutritional supplement (this time in pill form), with superior quality ingredients naturally promoting the production of nitric oxide in the user's body.

The Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula supplement is a sports supplement aimed at men and women and ensures immediately visible benefits.

This is also the reason why many bodybuilders prefer it.

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula – How it works

With its active formula, the Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula offers the body an energy boost almost immediately.

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula can provide you with improved muscle performance, for a truly explosive workout.

With powerful natural ingredients (such as L-Citrulline, L-Arginine, S7 and beetroot extract), this specific pre-workout, in the safest way, enhances the levels of nitric oxide produced and "recharges the batteries" in the user's body.

Stimulates athletic performance, increases physical endurance and strengthens muscle strength.

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula means “tiring workouts and extreme muscle hypertrophy”.

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula Ingredients

- L-Arginine Complex 1,500 mg

- Beet Root Extract (Beta Vulgaris) 1,000 mg

- L-Citrulline 1,000 mg

- VASO6™ (Green Tea Extract leaf) 400 mg

- L-Novaline 300 mg

- S7™ (Green Coffee Bean Extract, Tart Cherry, Blueberry, Broccoli, Kale) 150 mg

- Bioperine (Black Pepper Fruit Extract) 10 mg

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula - Instructions for use

The manufacturer's recommended daily dosage for the Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula supplement is six (6) capsules per day, about twenty (20) to thirty (30) minutes before training.

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula - Purchase

Magnify Advanced Nitric Oxide Formula is available through its official website (and not at other sites or physical retail stores).

Best Nitric Oxide (NO) Supplements – Summary

The nitric oxide supplements, presented above, are truly top of the line, and popular among athletes.

They provide real benefits by naturally enhancing (and without any side effects) the natural production of nitric oxide.

Multiple studies show significant advantages from their use, both athletically, sexually, and for general health.

