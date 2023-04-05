6 Best Thermogenic Fat Burner Supplements To Use In 2023

The market is full of weight loss pills promising weight loss/fat burning in certain parts, or drying of the body.

However, not all of them are equally capable of fulfilling their promises.

We searched and found the six (6) most dynamic non-prescription fat burners working with the power of thermogenesis and offering real weight loss.

Here is the list of the six (6) Top Thermogenic Fat Burner Supplements

● PhenQ| Top choice of targeted thermogenic fat burning for men and women

● LeanBean| Top fat burner only for women with stubborn local fat

● PrimeShred| Top choice for the ultimate "drying" in the most stubborn points

● Instant Knockout Cut| The top professional choice for athletes

● Trimtone| Fat burner targeting thermogenesis specifically in local fat

● PhenGold| Option for rapid mass fat burning with thermogenesis

What are the thermogenic fat burners?

Thermogenesis is defined as the process of the body producing heat after each meal.

This process - a process working via the body's metabolic mechanisms - is a completely natural process characterized by an increase in internal body temperature.

The rise in temperature is accompanied by chills (Shivering Thermogenesis), caused by an involuntary contraction of the muscles associated with exposure of the body to external cold temperatures.

While in other cases, chills (Non-shivering Thermogenesis) do not accompany the thermogenesis, the total calories (i.e. energy) are those "spent" in a 24-hour period.

The form of thermogenesis we will deal with today is the food thermogenesis (Diet Included Thermogenesis | DIT) concerning the increase of the organism's internal heat to cover the requirements of the smooth processing of the digestive process.

Food thermogenesis covers about 15% of a person's daily energy expenditure, and is enhanced by consuming appropriate (calorific) foods.

As caloric foods, we define foods (by nature) causing a greater increase in internal body temperature to be metabolized.

Let's see an example

Proteins show a much more pronounced effect of thermogenesis compared to carbohydrates and fats.

Further, down the article, we see in detail a list of the most calorific/fat burning natural ingredients that you can include in your diet to enhance the benefits.

Why do I need a thermogenic fat burner?

Have a look at this simple explanation.

The problem is not always body weight.

Your weight may be normal; however, you show increased fat storage in some parts of your body (e.g. abdomen, waist, buttocks).

This is the most difficult fat to burn, as it is stubborn and requires a lot of effort to eliminate it.

Often, even a strict diet and tough exercise program alone cannot remove this stubborn obesity.

Nevertheless, calorific fat burners are "enhanced" fat burners targeting even the most stubborn body fat.

Weight loss pills using thermogenic fat burning ingredients are currently in high demand in the global market, by men and women of all ages.

Whether you want to lose a small number or more kilos, calorific fat burners can help you.

Even if you do not need to lose weight - just eliminate the love handles in your belly - calorie fat burners give the solution again.

The (6) Top Thermogenic Fat Burner Supplements and Pills on the global market today

1. PhenQ

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official PhenQ Website

The supplement and its action

It is undoubtedly the most popular and well-bought dietary slimming supplement found today in the global market of legal/non-prescription fat burners.

Its strong ingredient formula (enriched with powerful calorific ingredients) imitates the action of the drug Phentermine (a powerful chemical fat burner available only by prescription).

PhenQ offers action against obesity in five ways, this being one of the reasons for being so effective.

With PhenQ you are not just aiming for fat loss, while the benefits are many and crucial.

● Enhancement of metabolic function and fat burning

● Suppression of appetite

● Strengthening Energy Reserves and Fighting Fatigue

● Improving mood and psychology

● Prevention of the formation of new fat cells in the body

Product of a leading supplement company - Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited - the premium PhenQ weight loss supplement is the ideal choice for weight loss in recent years.

The company with knowhow and experience of more than 10 years, as well as with a very successful course and thousands of loyal fans around the world, offers only high quality supplements.

PhenQ and other company supplements are manufactured only in FDA approved facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Company data - Communication

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Company number SC638930

PhenQ - Ingredients

● Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate) 230 mg 23% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)

● Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 80 mcg 67% of RDA

● α-Lacys Reset (a synergistic combination of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine) 25 mg

● L-carnitine fumarate 150 mg

● Caffeine Anhydrous 100 mg

● Nopal Cactus fiber 20 mg

● Capsimax ™ Plus Blend 50 mg

Capsimax ™ Plus Blend - ingredients

Capsicum Fruit Extract (2% capsaicinoids)

Caffeine Anhydrous

Niacin

Black Pepper Fruit Extract (50% piperine)

The most important reason for being selected

Contains the patented blend of thermogenic ingredients α-Lacys Reset.

The most important reason to choose the PhenQ supplement - in our opinion - is called α-Lacys Reset and it is a powerful blend of ingredients found only in this new generation fat burner.

It is a patented blend of thermogenic natural fat burning elements ensuring scientifically proven weight loss and enhanced targeted fat burning throughout the body, even in its most difficult and stubborn areas.

The α-Lacys Reset was created based on the most advanced methods of science to ensure maximum benefits, even to the most demanding persons following a diet.

It is a patented mixture of thermogenic fat burners working based on the natural function of the body called thermogenesis.

PROS

It has one of the most powerful calorie formulas

It contains the specially patented mixture of thermogenic ingredients (alpha-Lacys)

its rich formula of ingredients is specially enhanced with vitamins & nutrients that help stimulate the user's energy

According Yahoo.com is the most potent legal phentermine substitute

CONS

It contains caffeine (may cause side effects in people sensitive to stimulants)

PhenQ - Purchase

One (1) package: USD69.95 + free worldwide shipping

Two (2) packages + one (1) package free: USD139.90 + free worldwide shipping

Three (3) packages + two (2) packages free: USD189.95 + free worldwide shipping

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official PhenQ Website

2. LeanBean

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The supplement and its action

The LeanBean supplement is another extremely interesting case of diet pills, for many reasons.

First, it is a clearly female fat burner with an ingredient formula created specifically to "beat" stubborn female body fat.

Second, it is one of the few "sensitized" nutritional supplements with vegan-friendly natural ingredients formula and

Third (and most important), it works for all women, every body weight and body type.

LeanBean, with a very dynamic composition rich in natural calorie ingredients, helps you "beat" for the last time the fat on the abdomen, waist, buttocks, thighs, back, arms, or wherever you find the problem.

Company data – Communication

Ultimate Life Ltd,

registered at 2 Princes Square,

Princes Exchange,

Leeds, LS1 4HY

Company No. 09846112,

VAT No. GB 298622457

email: info@leanbeanofficial.com

LeanBean – ingredients

● Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 1.70 mg 100% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)

● Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 2.40 μg 100% of RDA

● Chromium (as Nicotinate Glycinate Chelate) 35 μg 100% of RDA

● Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 11 mg 100% of RDA

● Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 10 mg, 1% of RDA

● Green Coffee Bean Extract (50% Chlorogenic Acids) 6000 mg

● Acai Berry Extract 10: 1 20 mg

● Turmeric (Curcuma longa) (root) 50 mg

● Konjac Fiber (Glucomannan) (from Amorphophallus Konjac) (root) 3000 mg

● Garcinia Cambogia Extract (fruit) (50% HCA | HydroxyCitric Acid) 100 mg

● Choline (as Choline Bitartrate) 82.5 mg

● Bioperine (Black Pepper Extract) 20 mg

The Most Important Reason for being selected

It is a fat burner targeted to the needs of the female body.

LeanBean is a modern fat burner created to fulfill even the most "secret" desires of women.

This is not an exaggeration.

The enhanced composition of LeanBean with strong natural calorific ingredients "fights" in front of every gram of excess fat in the female body.

Nevertheless, why is this so important?

Women - in terms of body weight - have to face another strong "enemy".

This is none other than hormones, playing a key role in a woman's life.

In women's health, in her mood and her psychology, in her physical condition, in her spiritual clarity, in her emotions and certainly in her body weight.

There is scientific research confirming that hormonal disorders can lead a woman to even developing obesity.

Leptin, estrogen, insulin, androgens and human growth hormone (HGH), are important hormones in the human body having the power to affect (in positive or negative) metabolism/appetite/fat distribution/total body weight of the individual.

However, LeanBean works as a deterrent to such hormonal disorders that lead women to increase their body fat accumulation and therefore to increase their overall body weight.

PROS

It contains one of the most powerful caloric components in large doses

It has been designed specifically for the needs of women

It's one of the few truly vegan-friendly supplements found on the market

CONS

It contains a fairly large amount of caffeine (not suitable for people with sensitivity)

LeanBean - Purchase

One (1) package: USD 59.99

Two (2) packages: USD 119.98 + free shipping to the United States & the United Kingdom

Three (3) packages + one (1) package free: USD 189.97 + free worldwide shipping + free exercise and diet program for download.

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official LeanBean Website

3. PrimeShred

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The supplement and its action

In the third place of our list with the top thermogenic fat burners, we find the sports supplement "drying" PrimeShred, suitable for men and women.

However, its strong composition has made it especially popular mainly among men and even "heavy" athletes, as bodybuilders, weight lifters, boxers, fighters etc.

Product of the well-known company Health Nutrition Limited, PrimeShred, is a safe choice that will certainly ensure results in the organism.

It is manufactured in approved facilities (FDA & GMP certified) in the United States, containing only premium natural ingredients based on clinical trials.

Its ingredient formula is designed to ensure lean and "dry" body fat, so you can build the ultimate muscular body.

Protects lean muscle mass and fights the feeling of fatigue or exhaustion.

Company data – Communication

Registered Office

Health Nutrition Limited

Foxhall Lodge,

Foxhall Rd,

Nottingham,

NG7 6LH

Email: support@primeshred.com

Phone: +1 (844) 886 1634

PrimeShred - Ingredients

● Vitamin B3 as Niacin (15 mg) 94% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

● Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine-HCl (1.3 mg) 76% of RDD

● Vitamin B12 as Methylcobalamin (24 mcg) 1000% of RDD

● Vitamin D3 vegan as Cholecalciferol (45 mcg / 1800 IU) 225% of RDD

● Green Tea Extract leaf from Camellia Sinensis standardized to contain 50% Polyphenols (500 mg)

● L-Tyrosine (300 mg)

● Rhodiola Rosea sp. root standardized to contain 3% Salidrosides (250 mg)

● L-Theanine (250 mg)

● Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)

● Cayenne Pepper fruit from Capsicum Annum 10: 1 Extract (200 mg)

● DiMethylAminoEthanol as DMAE Bitartrate (150 mg)

● Green Coffee Bean Extract 4: 1 from Coffea Arabica (100 mg)

● BioPerine® Black Pepper fruit from Piper Nigrum standardized to contain 95% Piperine (5 mg)

It also contains:

Magnesium Stearate

Hypromellose (Veggie Capsule)

Silica

The most important reason for being selected

Contains a dose-bomb of the natural calorific fat burner Caffeine Anhydrous.

Caffeine is known to be one of the most powerful natural fat burners.

In fact, it is particularly preferred, as it ensures a huge energy boost to the user, extremely useful especially if he has a busy daily life or exercises hard.

If, however, caffeine is one of the most effective calorie/fat burning ingredients, then anhydrous caffeine (Caffeine Anhydrous), which is a much more concentrated form of common caffeine, is the ultimate solution to fat loss & slimming!

Just be careful because if you are sensitive to caffeine or stimulants, then PrimeShred and its enhanced composition are not for you.

PROS

its strong caloric action is supported by a strong dose of Cayenne Pepper of 200 mg

it is a new generation legal steroid, a 100% natural supplement suitable for the Cutting Phase

also works as a pre-workout

CONS

it contains enough caffeine and is therefore not recommended for use in combination with other stimulants

PrimeShred - Purchase

One package: USD49.99 + USD7.95 shipping costs

Two (2) packages + one (1) free package: USD99.99 + free shipping worldwide

Three (3) packages + two (2) packages free: USD149.99 + free shipping worldwide

Click HERE to Visit the Official PrimeShred Website

4. Instant Knockout Cut

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The supplement and its action

Instant Knockout Cut, a product of the well-known nutritional supplement company Roar Ambition LTD, has all the necessary safety certifications and proper production process required by the current legislation, for ensuring real results, but above all safety.

This product is one of the most powerful fat burning supplements, and in fact with professional specifications and capabilities.

It is a calorific body fat burner "burning" every gram of fat.

Its advanced formula - as you will see at a glance - is rich in beneficial nutrients and powerful natural fat burners leaving no room for failure.

Instant Knockout Cut is also addressed to professional athletes/champions.

Company data - Communication

Roar Ambition Limited

Whitehall Waterfront

Unit G4, 2 Riverside Way

Leeds

LS1 4EH

UK

Company No. 08953534

Email: support@roarambition.com

Instant Knockout Cut - Ingredients

● Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine-HCl (5 mg) 250% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

● Vitamin B12 as Cyanocobalamin (10 mcg) 166% of RDD

● Vitamin D3 vegan as Cholecalciferol (45 mcg / 1800 IU) 225% of RDD

● L-Theanine (100 mg)

● Green Tea Extract leaf (500 mg)

● Cayenne Powder fruit (100 mg)

● Glucomannan from Konjac Root (1.800 mg)

● Caffeine Anhydrous (300 mg)

● Black Pepper Extract standardized to 95% PE (10 mg)

It also contains non-active ingredients:

● Magnesium Stearate

● Microcrystalline Cellulose

● Vegetable Cellulose

● Silicon Dioxide

The Most Important Reason for being selected

The Instant knockout Cut works with its calorific composition as a "bomb" against body fat and eliminates it.

Body fat - whether it is in the abdomen, arms, buttocks, back or legs - has no hope with the Instant Knockout Cut supplement.

In the supplement formula for professional athletes/champions and sports amateurs as well, you find beneficial vitamins (D3, B6, B12) and a group of nutrients and natural ingredients assisting the metabolic function and promoting enhanced body fat burning in body.

In addition, the ingredients of the Instant Knockout Cut have been specially selected to effectively suppress the appetite and prevent new fat deposition in the various fat stores of the body.

Finally, they give energy, promote improved concentration and enhance motivation & determination in your training and competitions.

PROS

contains a super-enhanced ingredient formula preferred by professionals (Superior 2.0 Cut Above Formula)

it is a powerful supplement following the standards of a vegan diet

works extremely well as a pre-workout booster & athletic performance enhancer

CONS

as a sports supplement with high demands it also contains a very strong dose of caffeine, which may cause some people anxiety

Instant Knockout Cut - Purchase

One package: USD59.00

Two (2) packages: USD118.00 + free shipping in the United States and the United Kingdom

Three (3) packages + one (1) package free: USD185.00 + free worldwide shipping

Four (4) packages + two (2) packages free: USD236.00 + free worldwide shippin

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official Instant Knockout Cut Website

5. Trimtone

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The supplement and its action

The female fat burner Trimtone is one of the most "aggressive" fat burners for women found today.

Its powerful caloric ingredients make it an ideal choice in case you have many kilos, or if you have stubborn body fat, which you find difficult to eliminate.

Trimtone will help you achieve every goal you have set, fat burning even in the most "disobedient" parts of the body and stimulation of metabolism. Strengthening energy reserves and fighting depletion, suppression of uncontrollable appetite not allowing you to lose weight, stimulation of psychology and improvement of mood.

With only one (1) dose per day, it is extremely easy to use it even for the busiest women.

Company data - Communication

Swiss Research Labs Limited

Digital House

Clarendon Business Park

Nottingham

NG5 1AH, UK

Phones:

+1 (844) 257-5353 (US)

+44 (0) 808 164 0304 (UK)

+61 1800 345 214 (AUS)

Email: support@trimtone.com

Trimtone - Ingredients

Caffeine Anhydrous (120 mg)

Green Coffee Extract from Coffea Arabica Bean (100 mg)

Green Tea from Camellia Sinensis Leaf standardized to 50% Polyphenols (100 mg)

Glucomannan 90% Fiber from Amorphophallus Konjac Root (100 mg)

Grains of Paradise Seed from Aframomum Meleguata standardized to 12.5% ​​6-Paradol (40 mg)

Also contains non-active ingredients:

Magnesium Stearate

Silica

Gelatin (capsule)

The Most Important Reason for being selected

Contains Grains of Paradise Seed from Aframomum Meleguata in combination with Caffeine Anhydrous and makes the metabolism "work in the red".

Brown fat (BAT) is different from white (common) fat, it is a beneficial fat for the organism ensuring a constant temperature for the organism (regardless of external ambient temperature) and protecting the function of the organs.

Nevertheless, brown fat also plays a very important role in metabolic function, and therefore in body fat (and its ability to burn for producing beneficial amounts of energy).

Trimtone supplement with a composition containing top calorie ingredients combined in ideal dosages, fires the brown adipose tissue of the body, dramatically enhancing the burning of calories from stored fat.

Trimtone is undoubtedly a top choice among the most successful female all-natural fat burners, as it contains a highly "aggressive" formula, things rare for female weight loss pills (which usually have a milder texture compared to male fat burners).

PROS

It contains an active (and we would say daring for the data of female fat burners) combination of powerful calorific ingredients

certainly it also works as a pre-workout aid

it is the most "aggressive" female fat burner” found (ideal if you work out)

CONS

it contains caffeine

Trimtone - Purchase

One (1) package: USD49.99 + shipping costs USD4.95

Two (2) packages + one (1) package free: USD99.99 + free worldwide shipping

Three (3) packages + two (2) packages free: USD149.99 + free worldwide shipping

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official Trimtone Website

6. PhenGold

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The supplement and its action

PhenGold is the sixth non-prescription product selected for our list of the top choices of thermogenic fat burners today (2022) worldwide.

It has a multi-functional strong calorific formula of premium ingredients (all-natural), enhancing the metabolic function and maximizing the burning of body fat.

At the same time, it effectively suppresses the appetite and helps you to integrate more easily and smoothly into a healthier eating program.

All the ingredients of the premium thermogenic fat burner PhenGold are clinically tested and proven effective, a fact confirmed by the countless positive reviews that the supplement attracts on the internet.

Company data – Communication

SWISS RESEARCH LABS LIMITED

+1 (844) 257-5353 (for USA)

+44 (0) 808 164 0304 (for the United Kingdom)

support@phengold.com

Foxhall Lodge

Foxhall Rd

Nottingham

NG7 6LH

United Kingdom

PhenGold - Ingredients

Green Tea 500 mg

Green Coffee 100 mg

L-Theanine 250 mg

L-Tyrosine 350 mg

Rhodiola Rosea250 mg

Cayenne Pepper 200 mg

Caffeine 225 mg

DMAE 150 mg

Vitamin B Complex

The most important reason for being selected

It is a multi-action weight loss supplement offering multiple benefits (and actions against obesity).

PhenGold - as a powerful multi-action weight loss supplement - is an ideal choice for anyone (man or woman) having a problem with their weight, as its multiple actions include:

action as a fat burner

action as an appetite suppressant

action as a booster of metabolism

action as an energy stimulant

action as a stimulant of psychology & mood

action as a mood enhancer and athletic performance

action as an aid to overcome the heart-breaking plateaus (weight plateaus)

action as a deterrent in the recovery of lost weight & in the creation of new fat cells in the body

action as a stabilizer of body weight at healthy levels

PROS

it has a multifunctional formula that will not disappoint you

it also works as a pre-workout

CONS

it is another powerful fat burner supplement with a lot of caffeine

PhenGold - Purchase

One (1) package: USD59.99 + free worldwide shipping

Two (2) packages + one (1) package free: USD119.99 + free worldwide shipping

Three (3) packages + two (2) packages free: USD179.99 + free worldwide shipping

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official PhenGold Website

Why do most top weight loss products contain calorie ingredients?

Weight loss is really a complex and tedious process affecting a person emotionally and psychologically.

This very often has a negative impact on the outcome of their weight loss venture, with persons getting "tired", frustrated and eventually giving up.

The "key" to losing weight, however, is the "right way".

A quality weight loss supplement can really make a huge difference in the outcome.

More specifically, the composition of the supplement is what determines the physical benefits to be expected.

A supplement enhanced with powerful calorie ingredients can clearly deliver superior fat loss results than a common fat burner or a low quality weight loss supplement.

However, thermogenesis is not only related to the burning of excess body fat, but also to the definitive and decisive prevention of the formation of new fat cells in the body.

A calorie fat burner is undoubtedly a top choice if you are planning to start a "war" with the extra fat of your body.

Ideally, it should be combined with a nutritional and training program to give you even greater & more spectacular benefits.

The best natural Thermogenic Ingredients

caffeine

hot peppers

pepper

ginger

camellia sinensis

green tea

green coffee

bitter orange

african mango

guarana

Which thermogenic fat burner to select for maximum benefits? - Summary

As already mentioned, weight loss is a rather complex process and it is certainly not one-dimensional.

This immediately implies that it requires a more multidimensional treatment tactic.

Therefore, the top weight loss products (i.e. the products managing to achieve better results in a shorter period) are the ones combining many different thickness management tactics.

We note at this point that a top slimming product cannot be just a fat burner.

It should ensure other - equally important - actions.

This why, a top weight loss product should provide you with:

targeted fat loss

increase in metabolic function (regardless of physical activity)

enhanced appetite suppression

energy stimulation

prevention of the formation of new fat cells (and recovery of lost weight)

fight against fatigue and exhaustion

stimulation of mood and psychology

improvement of athletic performance

Tags: NDTV Partner Content , NDTV Health Supplements , fat burning , phenq , thermogenic fat burner

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.