Explurger Leads India's Digital Revolution, Fulfilling PM Modi's Call for Self-Reliant Innovation

During his Independence Day address on August 15, 2025, and once again on September 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India's youth and entrepreneurs to develop homegrown technology platforms that strengthen the nation's digital independence. In response to this vision, Explurger - proudly developed in India - is raising the bar for what indigenous technology can achieve globally.

Amid this renewed push for self-reliant technology, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, co-founder of Explurger, along with industry expert Jitin Bhatia, has spotlighted the platform as a model for how Indian innovation can lead by example. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he described Explurger as a reflection of India's creativity, capability, and confidence in the digital domain.

Unlike conventional social media platforms that thrive on endless scrolling, Explurger champions the mantra "Get Out - Get Social." The platform motivates users to step outside, discover new places, and build real connections. Each check-in, trip, or shared experience automatically contributes to a personalized digital travelogue - blending the thrill of exploration with the power of social sharing.

Born from a simple yet transformative thought - that social media should inspire action, not addiction - Explurger bridges the divide between online engagement and real-life experiences. It's not just another social platform; it's a movement that redefines how people connect and explore.

Deeply aligned with the Make in India and Digital India missions, Explurger symbolizes a new chapter in India's technological evolution - one where the country isn't merely a participant in the digital revolution but a driving force behind it.

"The Prime Minister's call for innovation within India's digital ecosystem reinforces the confidence we have in our own talent," said Jitin Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Explurger. "Explurger was built entirely in India, powered by Indian minds, and crafted for a global audience. We aim to prove that Indian technology can innovate, inspire, and compete globally."

At a time when the world is debating data privacy, cultural identity, and digital dependence, Explurger offers a refreshing alternative - a platform that's locally developed, globally relevant, and socially meaningful.

With a rapidly expanding community of 17 million+ users across 75 countries, Explurger stands as a testament to the power of Indian innovation - a blend of curiosity, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of Bharat.

