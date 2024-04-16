Partner Content

The annual National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), organised by BriBooks and Education World concluded with the Awards and Exhibition ceremony. The India edition of NYAF, world's largest book writing competition for school students, recognised India's best young authors and schools. More than 200,000 young authors from over 5000 of India's top schools competed for the esteemed National Jury and Best-Seller awards.

The event helped young aspiring authors take their imagination up a notch and transform them into published stories with the help of BriBooks, a Gen-AI-driven writing and publishing platform.

This year, the NYAF acknowledged and celebrated outstanding achievements that served as the event's high point. Many prominent figures graced the event including His Excellency Mr. Noar Gilon, the Ambassador of the state of Israel to India, along with his wife, Ms. Orly Gilon.

Mr. Gilon encouraged the aspiring authors at the event and highlighted the global significance of the fair. Their presence also helped young writers understand their impact on an international stage.

Modern School Barakhamba Road was awarded as India's No. 1 Literary Leader, while 21K School was recognized as the Most Innovative School of India.

Many other schools from across the country participated in the fair and won prestigious awards. Some of the notable winners of the Literary Leadership Awards include:

Anand Niketan - Maninagar Branch, Podar ORT International School - Worli, Delhi Public School - Vasant Kunj, Delhi Public School - Sushant Lok, Shikshantar Sr. Sec. School, Bawa Lalvani Public School, Ryan International School - Chennai, City Montessori School - Aliganj Campus I, Kothari International School - Noida, Podar International School - Chinchwad, Kalorex Future School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Girdhardas Mohota Vidya Mandir- Hinganghat Wardha, Delhi International School - Sector 23 Dwarka, Sunbeam School - Varuna Branch, K.R.Mangalam World School - Sector 6, City Montessori School - Gomti Nagar Campus I, Mount Carmel School - Sector 22, Sishu Griha Montessori And High School, Pathways School - Noida, & Delhi Public School - Patna.

These achievements emphasized the importance of developing a Literary and creativity culture within educational institutions in addition to celebrating the excellence of the participating schools.

The fair also lauded talented individuals such as Kshipra Moreker as India's No. 1 Golden Pen Jury Award winner for her book 'Icy Comet Takes Girl to Space' & Keya Hatkar, recognized as India's No. 1 Best-Selling author for her book 'I M POSSIBLE!' with other notable winners in both categories.

Other significant winners of the Golden Pen - Jury Award included Jahan Vaishnav for "The Cosmic Odyssey of Atticus", Shreya Sharma for "Pitter Patter and The Tiger", Diya Ezhava for "The Case of Missing Ruby", Ishaan Prangya Samantray for "The Three Lessons", Joanna Bernice for "The 7 Rebels", Anisha Mathur for "Mysterious 5th Block!!", Reon Rathi for "The Dream Cricket Final" & P Prakalya Yazhini for "The Kingdom Of Alabaster."

Talking about the fair, Chief Guest, H.E Noar Gilon said,

"This is one of those events that I have really enjoyed. BriBooks is a India-Israel JV which uses AI to help children write their own stories & books for free. Out of 200,000 books written, 200 finalists from all over India came for the final event. India has great talent. "

The Top 10 National Best-Sellers included:

Miss Binaisha Adil Dastoor for "Aurelya's Magical Dream", Ahaana Changrani for "Magicella and Her Tooth", Nehal Nitya for "The Soul's Labrinth", Aadya Dube for "Galaxian Adventures", Kshipra Moreker for "Bleed blue for CQ-ASER", Eva Sahijpal for "Arabell Minor", Adidev Raj Singh for "S.O.U.K-the Magma Dragon", Riz Van Maklai for "The Headless Pumpkin Mascot", & Nirvana Agrawal for "The A 2 Z of Oxford".

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World highlighted the crucial role of the BriBooks platform in empowering young minds and said, "The BriBooks platform, powered by AI, offers a unique chance to not just turn ideas into reality but also to empower young minds with an excellent creative tool for expressing themselves through books. It's not just about creating a book; it's about creating a lasting keepsake and an enriching experience for the authors."

The Guest of Honour, Ms. Sumita Gupta, India Lead Education & Skills at AWS wished the talented minds the best of luck and admired their work.

"I am truly impressed by the talent and creativity of the young authors. Seeing the next generation of writers and entrepreneurs take charge and showcase their work is inspiring. I wish these budding writers all the luck and hope to hear more of their stories in the coming years," Ms. Gupta said.

The National Young Authors' Fair held in Delhi, India was more than just a competition. It was a celebration of innovation, creativity and the power of storytelling. This life-changing experience equipped the participants with skills, confidence and determination to follow their passions and leave their mark on the literary world yet again!

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.