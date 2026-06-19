Amazon Announces Beautyverse 2026 - India's Largest Beauty Experience With Bollywood's Biggest Stars & Brands

Amazon India today announced Beautyverse, its flagship beauty discovery experience, scheduled for June 20 in Mumbai, featuring a host of celebrities including Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Kapoor, Urfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor, Sushant Divgikar and more. For the first time, Beautyverse will also be accessible online through a dedicated storefront on Amazon.in, enabling millions of customers across India to explore thousands of brands, shop new launches and access creator-led content ahead of Amazon Prime Day this July.

"Last year, Beautyverse brought together over 1,400 attendees and brands who witnessed 1.6X growth in their business post the event. This year, we're bringing together over 2,000 attendees, 70 brands, India's biggest celebrities, more than 600 creators and Prime members — making it our biggest edition yet. By extending Beautyverse to Amazon.in for the first time, we're also making that experience accessible to millions of customers across the country. We're excited to combine selection, technology and inspiration to help customers discover the best of beauty with Beautyverse." said Siddharth Bhagat, Director – Beauty, Amazon India.

Discovery, Content and Commerce - All on One Stage Beautyverse 2026 brings together a powerful lineup of celebrities, creators and brand leaders across interactive sessions, conversations, brand workshops and entertainment. The event features Ananya Panday exploring beauty's evolving landscape, Shilpa Shetty on the intersection of wellness and beauty, Sonakshi Sinha celebrating the creator community, Karisma Kapoor on beauty that transcends trends, and Jacqueline Fernandez on her journey building a beauty brand. Mira Kapoor joins leading creators Parul Gulati, Mrunu Panchal and Sameera Reddy for a conversation on content and commerce, while Urfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor and Sushant Divgikar take on beauty norms and self-expression. The event also includes a session on building brands on Amazon with founders and industry leaders including Stuti Kothari from WishCare, Varun Alagh from The Derma Co., Sanjay Srinivas from ITC, Pratik Ved from HUL, Sumeer Duggal from Sharaya Cosmocare, and a stand-up set by Krushna Abhishek.

Beauty Trends Driving Discovery This year's Beautyverse spotlights trending categories in India: Japanese beauty, French pharmacy skincare, premium haircare, Middle Eastern fragrances, global luxury beauty, ingredient-led skincare and men's grooming regimens. Premium beauty continues to grow 1.5X year-over-year on Amazon.in as customers increasingly seek trusted, high-quality products and global brands. Participating brands include Anessa, La Roche-Posay, Eucerin, Dolce & Gabbana, Laura Mercier, Elemis, Urban Decay, Aveda, Paula's Choice and Biodance, alongside leading Indian beauty brands.

Beautyverse meets Prime Day Beautyverse connects with Amazon Prime Day in July, creating a discovery-to-deals journey for beauty customers. The Amazon Influencer Program, now reaching more than 1.5 lakh creators, continues to power creator-led beauty content across the category. Customers can also access beauty products through Amazon Now, ultra-fast delivery within minutes, bringing favourite beauty essentials to their doorstep faster than ever.

About Amazon.in: The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.inseeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus.

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