AirAsia Opens Hub In Cebu, Expanding Access To The Philippines

New Delhi: When people think of the Philippines, the first images that usually come to mind are turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and island-hopping adventures. With over 7,000 islands, it's a country where you can spend weeks exploring and still feel like you've only scratched the surface. At the centre of it all sits Cebu, one of the Philippines' busiest gateways and a perfect base for exploring both the islands and the culture that ties them together.

Now, Cebu is about to get even more connected. AirAsia will open Cebu as its newest hub on 15 November, creating easier access to the Philippines not only from Malaysia but also from India and other parts of Asia.

Visit Cebu with AirAsia

For travellers from India, the new hub means a smoother journey into the Philippines, with convenient one-stop connections to Cebu via Kuala Lumpur.

The city will be linked through a solid mix of domestic and international routes, with 14 weekly flights between Cebu and Kuala Lumpur.

Why Cebu and the Philippines Should Be On Your List

The Philippines has been steadily gaining popularity among travellers looking for more than crowded resorts, and Cebu perfectly captures the country's mix of heritage and adventure. It serves as an ideal starting point for exploring both the city itself and the surrounding islands.

For nature lovers, Kawasan Falls offers a three-tiered cascade that ends in a pool ideal for a refreshing swim. Beach enthusiasts and divers can head to Malapascua Island, known for its clear waters, marine life, and relaxing white sand beaches. History buffs shouldn't miss Magellan's Cross in Plaza Sugbo, a landmark commemorating the Spanish arrival in 1521.

Beyond the major attractions, Cebu has a number of hidden gems. Sirao Flower Garden, often called “Little Amsterdam,” features rolling hills filled with colourful flowers. A ride along the Bojo River lets you glide past mangroves and spot local birds in their natural habitat.

For those seeking adventure, the Camotes Caves offer underground exploration, some with pools for a quick dip. Carcar Heritage Town shows well-preserved Spanish-era houses, giving a glimpse into the island's architectural history.

Cebu's central location also makes it easy to explore other parts of the Philippines, including the Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the volcanic landscapes of Negros, and the historic sites of Leyte.

About Ticket Deals

AirAsia opened ticket sales on 3 September, with introductory promo fares available until 14 September.

For travellers from India, Cebu fares via Kuala Lumpur are looking accessible:

Amritsar - Rs 19,192

Kolkata - Rs 14,277

Chennai - Rs 17,647

Trichy - Rs 16,946

Hyderabad - Rs 19,427

Tickets can be booked through AirAsia MOVE, travel agents, or your favourite OTA site.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.