Watch: Leopard, Cat Trapped Together In Maharashtra Well, Rescued

A leopard and a cat were trapped together in an open well in Maharashtra's Nashik earlier this week. Both the animals were safely rescued by forest department officials on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

In a video, uploaded by ANI on Twitter, the leopard is seen taking support of two narrow wooden planks inside the well while the cat struggles to stay afloat in the water. At one point, the cat even attempts to climb the leopard in a bid to escape but in vain. Towards the end, a cage is seen getting lowered into the well using ropes to rescue the animals.

#WATCH | A leopard and cat were safely rescued from a well by Forest department officials in Nashik on 14th February pic.twitter.com/oipvohHuDp — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

The clip collected close to 50,000 views on the platform. Many users seemed intrigued by the incident.

“Summers and leopard rescue cases go hand in hand in the world. Here, especially in Nasik, it has become more evident in the last decade because of deforestation. Hope both the Big Cat and the smaller one are safe now,” a user wrote.

Another person said, “Cat is taunting the poor scared leopard. This is why cats are scary”.

“That cat deserves a bravery award,” a comment read.

One user joked, “Leopard safely rescued from cat attack lol”.

Some users appreciated the forest officials for rescuing the cats.

“Great work,” a person said.

Earlier this month, a one-year-old leopard was rescued from a well at Niddodin near Karnataka's Mangaluru. Forest officials initially tried to lure the big cat inside a cage but failed at it. A wildlife specialist named Dr Meghana, who was part of the rescue team, then sat inside the cage with darts and a gun before going inside the well to immobilise the leopard. The leopard was pulled inside the cage after sedation and lifted up. Later, forest officials released the leopard back into the wild.