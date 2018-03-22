"Want Justice": Woman Who Lost Husband In Wedding Gift Blast Police which has been investigating into the case over the past one month have failed to make any significant headway in the case.

A woman, who lost her husband after a gift that they had received for their wedding reception exploded , has made an appeal for justice to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik."I request the chief minister to direct the state police to thoroughly investigate into this incident and arrest the culprits," Reema Sahoo said.On February 23, a wedding gift exploded when the couple opened it at their Patnagarh home in Balangir district, leaving her critically injured. Her husband died at the hospital while his 85-year-old grandmother died on the spot.Ms Sahoo is still undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here.Police which has been investigating into the case over the past one month have failed to make any significant headway in the case. "Since it is an important case, the crime branch will be providing all inputs to the local police," said crime branch ADG Santosh Upadhaya.Reema Sahoo said she is still not sure why someone ruined her life. "Soumya was a very amiable person and was liked by all. I cannot think of anyone among our friends or connections who would do this to me," she added.