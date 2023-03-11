Video: "Drunk" Groom Sleeps At His Own Wedding. This Happened Next

The groom, identified as Prasenjit Haloi, is a resident of Nalbari town.

A woman called off her wedding after the groom arrived too drunk at the venue in Assam's Nalbari district. The groom was looking dazed and finding it difficult to perform rituals, a series of videos showed.

In one such video, the groom can be seen passing out on the floor during the ongoing wedding customs. He couldn't even recite the rituals when the pandit tried to narrate those to him.

"The wedding was going well. We did all the rituals. Our family tried its best to complete the wedding. When the situation escalated, the girl decided not to sit for the wedding. Around 95 per cent of the groom's side of the family was drunk. We contacted the Gaon Burha (leader of an Assamese village) and alerted the police," said one of the relatives of the bride.

The relative said that the groom couldn't even get out of the car and that his father was even more intoxicated.

After the bizarre incident, the family of the bride filed a complaint in the Nalbari police station demanding compensation for the wedding.