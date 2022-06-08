UP Teen Shot Mother Over Mobile Game, Used Air Freshener To Cover Stench: Cops

Police said the boy was addicted to the game and usedto play it frequently. (representational)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother after the latter stopped him from playing a mobile game in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The Lucknow police said that the teenager shot his mother in the early hours of Monday with his father's licensed revolver, after a heated argument over the game that he used to play frequently.

The woman, who was shot in the head, died shortly afterwards, officials said.

He then hid his mother's body and stayed at home with his 9-year-old sister for two days. The boy used a room freshener to cover the foul smell, police said.

The boy had threatened his sister not to tell anyone about the alleged crime.

Initially, the boy cooked up a fake story and told his father that the woman was shot dead by an electrician, who had visited the house for some work.

His father is an Armyman and is currently posted in West Bengal.



"He told the police the same story. But we investigated and found this was totally fictional. We then took the boy into custody ", SM Qasim Abidi, a senior Lucknow police official said.

The teenager confessed to the crime later during the police interrogation, Mr Abidi said, adding that further investigation is underway.