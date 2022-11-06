UP Man Kills Sister, Her Lover, Goes To Police Station For Confession

The woman's family did not approve of her relationship with the man ( Representational)

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a woman and her lover were killed allegedly by her brother and their bodies dumped in a drain here, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the accused, Neetu, a resident of Rajepur Saraimeda here, went to the city police station in the early hours of Sunday and confessed to having killed his sister (23) and her lover (25), they said.

The woman's family did not approve of her relationship with the man, the police said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Neetu hacked both of them to death with a sharp-edged weapon. The bodies were later recovered from a drain, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter on a complaint lodged by Ramkaran's father Mahaveer Jatav, they added.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the matter is being probed.