UP Man Takes Friend's Help To Run Over Wife, Wanted To Marry Her Sister

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife with the help of his friend as he wanted to marry his sister-in-law, the police said Tuesday.

The man, Ankit Kumar, conspired with his friend, Sachin Kumar, to get his wife run over by a car as the couple did not have a child, senior police officer Bharat Sonkar told reporters.

The victim, 30-year-old Kiran, who sustained "critical" injuries in the accident, was declared brought dead by the hospital.

Both have been arrested and the car used in the accident has been seized.

Narrating the chain of events, Mr Sonkar said that Ankit filed a complaint on March 8 that his wife had died in a road accident when he was taking her from his in-laws' house to his residence.

He claimed that a car ran over Kiran and fled when he left her on the roadside to refuel his bike at a petrol pump.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a probe was ordered, Mr Sonkar said.

Upon reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the areas, the police identified the owner of the car as Sachin, a friend of Ankit.

During interrogation, Ankit confessed to the crime and said he was married for five years but did not have any children, and wanted to marry his sister-in-law.

He had also asked his sister-in-law to marry him, but she refused as he was married to Kiran, forcing him to hatch her murder plan, the police said.