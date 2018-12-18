Smoking Banned In Gwalior Government Offices With Rs 200 As Fine

A penalty of Rs 200 has been levied in case of someone breaking the law. (Representational)

Smoking has been banned in government offices in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and a penalty of Rs 200 has been levied in case of someone breaking the law.

"Receipt tags will be printed and stored in all the offices to recover fines. Smokers will be charged for the penalty amount," said Divisional Commissioner BM Sharma.

The newly-formed Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has come up with other methods to help Gwalior improve its ranking in national hygiene.

"Everyone needs to be conscious about cleanliness and work", Mr Sharma said.

Dustbins will be kept in office rooms to improve cleanliness. An officer-employee will be made in-charge of cleanliness in every office, Mr Sharma added.

Mr Sharma also instructed divisional level officers about cleanliness surveys that would be taken up from time-to-time.