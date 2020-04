A 14-year-old girl drowned, while another teenage girl, 12, is missing, police said. (Representational)

An overloaded boat carrying 15 people capsized near Guniya Ghaat of Sharda river in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

According to the police, the boat was carrying 15 people. They were returning after working in the fields when the incident took place.

Of the 15 travellers, 13 people were rescued, they added.