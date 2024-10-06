Punjab AAP Leader Shot At During Argument With Akali Leader, Hospitalised

Local AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar in Punjab's Jalalabad

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Punjab was injured after he was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal during a heated argument. The incident was reported from Punjab's Fazilka district.

Local AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar, who suffered a bullet injury, was taken to a government hospital in Punjab's Jalalabad city, and later referred to the district medical centre in Ludhiana for further treatment on seeing his critical condition, reports said.

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy alleged the bullet was fired by Akali leader Vardev Singh Mann.

The incident happened outside the office of the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO). Fazilka senior police officer Varinder Singh Brar rushed to Jalalabad on hearing about the incident.

Mr Brar said that Vardev Singh Noni Mann, the son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, came to the BDPO office to ask about clearing a file linked to a school. The BDPO declined their request, following which the Akali leaders seemed visibly upset and walked out of the office.

Outside, they clashed with the AAP leader, Mandeep Singh Brar, during which the shot was allegedly fired by the Akali leader Vardev Singh.

The police said they are investigating the case.