Man, Pregnant Wife, Child Run Over By SUV In Rajasthan, Driver Missing

The Scorpio was completely damaged in the incident

Four members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were killed after an SUV ran over them in Rajasthan today, the police said.

Chotu Ram, his wife Suman, their two-year-old son Hrithik and another woman of the family died after a Scorpio hit them in Rajasthan's Degana early this morning.

Suman was eight months pregnant, officials said.

Police said all of them were labourers and they were on their way to a marriage as they had been hired by the event organisers for some work. "They were waiting for a bus to travel to Degana when the SUV hit them," officials said.

"The driver of the Scorpio fled the scene after the incident," they said.

Police said their bodies have been handed over to their family and a case has been registered. "A search is on to trace the driver of the SUV who is on the run," they said.