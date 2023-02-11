Man, 22, Dies After Being Hit By Car In Rajasthan. He Married A Week Ago

Soni was on a bike which collided with the divider after being hit by a car. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old youth, who was married just a week ago to a Ghaziabad-based girl, was killed in a road accident when the bike he was on was hit allegedly by a speeding car on Dadabari Road in Kota, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday evening, when Raj Soni with a friend, Prince, was on a bike which collided with the divider after being hit by a car, Sub Inspector Chandrabhan said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where Soni died. Prince is under treatment.

Police handed over Soni's body to his family members after post mortem on Thursday morning and lodged a case of negligent driving against the unidentified car driver and began an investigation.

Soni, a resident of Udhyognagar Police Station area of the city, owned a jewellery shop. He had got married only a week ago, an uncle of his said.

Soni's wife was at her paternal home when the incident happened, he said.

